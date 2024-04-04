Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend Gushes Love for Her on Instagram

Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend Connor McCaffery gave her a shout-out in his Instagram story after her team’s big win against LSU in the Elite 8.

His Instagram story is no longer visible, but People Magazine reports that it read, “Out of words for this 1,” and contained a yellow heart, “a hand-heart emoji,” and tagged Clark’s page.

He wrote on his X page on April 1, “She was special tonight 💛”

Clark powered Iowa into the Final Four after a 41-point performance against LSU in the Elite 8. The young couple has been dating since at least August 2023, when Clark shared a photo of them together on Instagram. “Best end to summer,” she wrote.

McCaffery, a former college basketball player for Iowa whose dad is the men’s team’s head coach, now works for the Indiana Pacers. “I’ll play dummy defense, run the scout team, help coaches on film stuff, help on video projects if they need, scouting reports if they need,” McCaffery said to the Des Moines Register. “It’s kind of all-hands on deck, whatever you’re asked to do, be ready to do it.

Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend Connor McCaffery Has Expressed His Love for Clark on Instagram

On January 22, McCaffery shared a photo on Instagram showing him with Clark and wished her a Happy Birthday.

“Happy Birthday 22 🤞🏼🤍 Wish I was there to celebrate with you – you deserve the best day ❤️ Golden Bday / T Swift year will be the best yet. With all that you’ve already accomplished, there is so much more in store for you and your special self. I admire you in every way and I love you 🖤” he wrote.

McCaffery frequently shares posts about Clark on his X page.

Connor McCaffery Was a Basketball Player for Iowa Whose Father Coaches the Men’s Team

McCaffery was a 6 foot 6 inch tall basketball player playing for Iowa, according to his player biography. According to People Magazine, he graduated from the University of Iowa in May 2023 and now works “as a team assistant for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.”

“Born 7/13/98… finance major… parents are Fran and Margaret McCaffery… has three younger siblings, Patrick, Marit, and Jonathan… father is Iowa’s head men’s basketball coach and played basketball at Wake Forest and Penn… mother was an All-American basketball player at Notre Dame… high school coach was Steve Bergman,” the bio says.

On March 20, he wrote about his own college basketball career, writing,

Not really sure how to start this but just need to thank everyone who has been along for this journey ❤️ it’s been a long time coming but to all my teammates – I appreciate you all 🙏🏼 to my siblings – I love you 🖤 to my dad – playing for you has been my dream since day 1. It exceeded expectations in every way possible. To my mom – thank you for being the rock and having my back every single day and always being there for me ❤️ I could say so much more, but I’m going to leave it at that for now. Being a Hawkeye has been amazing 💯 I’m sure these feelings will set in at some point in the future, but I don’t think they have yet. I’ll be able to revisit at a later date 🙏🏼 signing off!!! #30out

The Iowa website lists all of the accolades McCaffery received during his time on the basketball court:

His career assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.59 (527 assists; 147 turnovers) is second best in NCAA history… played in 111 Iowa wins, tying Jordan Bohannon for most in program history… played in 166 games, second most in program history… scored in double figures 23 times… dished out 5+ assists 37 times… one of 10 representatives from the University of Iowa on the Big Ten Anti-Hate And Anti-Racism Coalition… five-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree… three-time NABC Honors Court… two-time Academic All-District First Team… two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and NABC Honors Court honoree… earned the team’s Academic Excellence Award the past five seasons.

