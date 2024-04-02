Caitlin Clark Drops 7-Word Message After Iowa Tops LSU for Final 4 Spot

If Caitlin Clark’s response to Iowa’s win over LSU is any indication, the Hawkeyes superstar is fired up to be back in the Final Four. Clark took to social media to share her excitement with a seven-word message, notably in all caps. The message topped 500,000 views less than one hour after posting.

“CLEVELAND!!!!!!!!!! FINAL FOUR!!!!! HAWK FANS LETS GOOOOOO🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,” Clark said in the April 1, 2024 post.

Clark had herself a night in the Elite Eight matchup ensuring that the Tigers did not come away with another victory over the Hawkeyes. The Iowa star posted 41 points, 12 assists, 7 rebounds and 2 steals in the win over LSU. Clark was lethal from long range hitting nine threes against the Tigers.

LSU star Angel Reese responded with a statement game of her own, playing through most of the contest with an injured ankle. Reese posted 17 points, 20 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks in a losing effort.

Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese Rivalry Headed for the WNBA?

Iowa punching their ticket to the Final Four is particularly significant as this marks Clark’s last March Madness. Clark has already announced her intention to enter the 2024 WNBA draft. The star is widely expected to be selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 pick in the draft on April 15.

Reese’s future is less certain even though the LSU star is expected to draw plenty of interest from WNBA teams. The Tigers forward remained non-committal on her future after LSU’s exit from the NCAA tournament.

Caitlin Clark Has Her Eyes on an Iowa Title: ‘We Want to Win 2 More & I Think That We Have the Power to Do That’

After Iowa’s win, Clark revealed she has here eyes on more than just another Final Four appearance. Clark noted that the Hawkeyes “want to win two more” which would secure a championship.

“They killed us on the glass, but we were just resilient,” Clark remarked during her April 1 press conference. “We never hung our head when things didn’t go our way and that can get you a long way. I’m just proud of this group to go back to the Final Four.

“You enjoy this and then you get to Cleveland and you start prepping for your next game. We want to win two more, and I think we have the power to do that.”

Caitlin Clark a ‘Lock’ to Be the No. 1 Pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft

ESPN’s Michael Voepel labeled Clark a “lock” to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. The bigger question is whether Clark can continue scoring at such a high rate.

“Will she score as much in the WNBA as she is now?” Voepel noted in a March 12 story titled, “WNBA mock draft 2024: Clark a lock at No. 1, but who’s next?” “No one has averaged 30 points for a WNBA season — the highest-ever average is Diana Taurasi’s 25.29 points per game in 2006 with the Phoenix Mercury — so Clark’s current 32.2 PPG is likely not sustainable in the WNBA.

“However, her 8.7 assists average conceivably could carry over. That would put Clark in very rare company: Only Courtney Vandersloot (six times) and Ticha Penicheiro (once) have averaged at least 8 assists for a WNBA season.”