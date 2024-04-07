Caitlin Clark Reveals 1st Reaction to Iowa’s Title Loss in Candid Message

Caitlin Clark is heading to the WNBA after the Iowa Hawkeyes sustained back-to-back heartbreaking losses in the national championship. After the loss, Clark praised South Carolina while also pointing to Iowa’s resiliency. The star guard admitted that this season was even more special than the team’s run to the title game in 2023.

“To be honest, this year was probably more special than last year,” Clark noted in her postgame press conference on April 7, 2024. “The teams we had to go through to get to this point. We won the Big Ten tournament. We lost two players that were three-year starters for our program, and to be back in this position and come out here and battle.

“I mean, South Carolina is just so good. There’s only so much you can do. [Kamilla Cardoso] has 17 rebounds. They have 51 as a team. We have 29. Hard to win a basketball game like that. You’ve basically got to shoot perfect at that point. I’m just proud of our group. We never backed down, and we gave it everything we’ve got.”

Caitlin Clark on Iowa’s Loss to South Carolina: ‘There’s Going to Be Tears’

Clark now heads to the WNBA where the guard is expected to be selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 pick in the draft on April 15. The star admitted that “there’s going to be tears” in the days ahead as she is able to process Iowa’s loss.

“For me, just the emotions will probably hit me over the next couple days,” Clark added. “I don’t have much time to sit around and sulk and be upset. I don’t think that’s what I’m about either. Yeah, I’m sad we lost this game, but I’m also so proud of myself. I’m so proud of my teammates. I’m so proud of this program.

“There’s a lot to be proud of, but there’s going to be tears. It is sad this is all over, and this is the last time I’m going to put on an Iowa jersey.”

Clark posted 30 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in the losing effort. The star had a scorching 18 points in the first quarter as Iowa notched a 27-20 lead at the end of the period. South Carolina was able to mount a comeback, outscoring Iowa in all three of the final quarters.

Dawn Staley on Caitlin Clark: ‘You Are One of the GOATs of Our Game’

As South Carolina celebrated their title win, head coach Dawn Staley took a moment to give Clark her flowers. Staley labeled the Iowa star as “one of the GOATs of our game.”

“I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport,” Staley told ESPN in her postgame interview. “She carried a heavy load for our sport. And it is just not going to stop here on the collegiate tour, but when she is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, she’s going to lift that league up as well.

“So, Caitlin Clark, if you’re out there. You are one of the GOATs of our game and we appreciate you.”