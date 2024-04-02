LSU, Kim Mulkey Scolded By Governor After National Anthem Incident

LSU coach Kim Mulkey has faced a lot of criticism over the last day. One reason why is because she failed to have her team on the court in time for the pre-game National Anthem, prior to their 94-87 defeat to Caitlin Clark‘s Iowa Hawkeyes squad on April 1.

Incumbent Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry made his anger about LSU’s National Anthem absence known through a scathing social media post.

My mother coached women’s high school basketball during the height of desegregation, no one has a greater respect for the sport and for Coach Mulkey. However, above respect for that game is a deeper respect for those that serve to protect us and unite us under one flag ! It is… — Jeff Landry (@JeffLandry) April 2, 2024

“My mother coached women’s high school basketball during the height of desegregation, no one has a greater respect for the sport and for Coach Mulkey,” Landry said in an X post on April 2. “However, above respect for that game is a deeper respect for those that serve to protect us and unite us under one flag!

“It is time that all college boards, including Regent, put a policy in place that student athletes be present for the national anthem or risk their athletic scholarship! This is a matter of respect that all collegiate coaches should instill.”

While Landry doesn’t scold Mulkey by name, it’s clear that Louisiana’s 57th Governor believes the LSU Coach made a major misstep on April 1, that had nothing to do with her team’s defeat.

Who is Jeff Landry’s Basketball Coach Mother?

LSU’s “Elite 8” National Anthem absence clearly struck a personal chord for Landry. As the Republican Governor alluded to in his X post, this is because Landry’s mother has a rich history within women’s basketball.

According to her 2019 obituary, Gov. Landry’s mother, Edna, played for the University of Southwest Louisiana (USL) — which is now called the University of Louisiana at Lafayette — Girls Basketball team during college.

After her playing career ended, Landry became a Girls Physical Education teacher at Loreauville High School in Loreauville, Louisiana. While there, she decided to start a girls’ basketball team from scratch.

Her team only won just one game in their first year. Yet, Landry led those same girls to the Louisiana Girls State Basketball state quarter finals during their senior year.

Gov. Landry’s January 7, 2024 inauguration speech showed how much he respects his late mother’s determination and leadership on the basketball court. This is surely why LSU’s National Anthem incident had him so irked.

Kim Mulkey Claims LSU’s National Anthem Absence Wasn’t Intentional

Reporters questioned Mulkey about her team missing the National Anthem after their “Elite 8” game ended. In response, LSU’s iconic head coach blamed her team’s absence on their pre-game routine.

“Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played,” she said. “We kind of have a routine where we are on the floor and then they come off at the 12-minute mark; I don’t know. We come in, and we do our pregame stuff. Sorry. Listen, that’s nothing intentionally done.”

Play

Gov. Landry is one of many who are scolding Mulkey for not ensuring LSU was present for the National Anthem.

Yet, as one X user noted, neither the University of Southern California (USC) nor the University of Connecticut (UConn) women’s basketball teams were on the court for the National Anthem, prior to their April 1 “Elite 8” Game.

Although Gov. Landry clearly isn’t concerned with those two non-Louisiana teams.