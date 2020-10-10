WWE Draft 2020: The Roster Changes You Need to Know

Every year, the landscape of WWE dramatically changes thanks to a major cross-brand event.

That highly anticipated event is known as the WWE Draft. And for this year’s installment, Raw and SmackDown are the main WWE brands trading Superstars between them both. Even though NXT and NXT UK won’t be participating in the draft proceedings, the talented rosters on Raw and SmackDown still make way for some interesting trade moves. Here’s hoping that some top-tier talent from both shows get a new lease on life with a switch over to another brand that they can prosper on.

The 2020 WWE Draft is kicking off on Friday, October 9 (SmackDown) and Monday, October 12 (Raw). And of course, we’ll be here to list all of the roster changes you definitely need to know.

Note – this list will be updated over time as new roster changes occur on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.

Switched Over to Raw

• Mandy Rose

• Dana Brooke

• AJ Styles

• Naomi

Switched Over to SmackDown

• Seth Rollins

• Bianca Belair