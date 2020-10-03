WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: Matches & Predictions

It’s that time of year again where WWE’s most intense rivalries must be settled within Hell in a Cell.

Taking a look at the current landscape of WWE presents two prime candidates for feuds that need to climax within the terrifying structure – Bayley vs. Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso. With the pride of every participant and two important championships on the line, it’s only right that those four individuals settle their differences in the most intimidating steel cage in all of professional wrestling. We’re quite sure that a number of other beefs will be settled at this year’s Hell in a Cell event as well.

So let’s get into all of those announced bouts and predict who will come out on top on October 25.

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Jey Uso (Hell in a Cell Match for the WWE Universal Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Jey Uso has to be applauded for putting up a valiant effort at Clash of Champions. He stood up to his bloodline kin and did his best to weaken him enough to wrest the Universal Championship from his grasp. But it was all for naught – Roman Reigns claimed the title of “Tribal Chief” by destroying his cousin and retaining SmackDown’s richest prize. But Jey isn’t quite finished with Roman just yet. And frankly, I’m happy that he’s back in the title hunt once again. Jey will step up to Roman in a rematch for the Universal title that will surely have its stakes raised since it’s taking place within Hell in a Cell. To say that Jey has his work cut out for him would be a massive understatement.

Look back at Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's brutal Universal Title Match: SmackDown, Oct. 2, 2020

Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief ceremony draws out Jey Uso and AJ Styles: SmackDown, Oct. 2, 2020

Jey Uso vs. AJ Styles: SmackDown, Oct. 2, 2020

Unlike their Clash of Champions meeting, I think Jey will put up a much bigger fight this time around. With the presence of weapons and the Hell in a Cell itself, Jey will have all the extra assistance he needs to do way more damage to his comparatively stronger foe. I can see this match breaking down into a brutal brawl full of plunder and jaw-dropping high spots on behalf of Jey. Even with all those advantages on Jey’s side, I still get the feeling that he will fail to defeat Roman. Roman will shake off all the damage done to him and dominate Jey to the point of putting him down for the count. This match has the ability to surpass its Clash of Champions predecessor. And it’s pretty clear that the victor of that match will emerge as the same winner here.