WWE Survivor Series 2020: Matches & Predictions

This year’s Survivor Series is doing something extra special for a certain “Deadman.”

At the 1990 installment of the event, The Undertaker made his grand (and admittedly, terrifying) debut to showcase his immense power and agility to the world at large. In honor of the PPV that ‘Taker shocked the world at and the entirety of his legendary career, Survivor Series 2020 will celebrate his 30th anniversary. Besides that major milestone acknowledgment, this year’s show will focus on brand warfare between just Raw and SmackDown. While it’s disappointing that WWE’s third brand NXT won’t be a part of the festivities this year, the planned bouts between both brands’ champions look enticing.

Here is a full breakdown of the entire event and our predictions for all the announced matches.

Bobby Lashley (WWE United States Champion) vs. Sami Zayn (WWE Intercontinental Champion) (Champion vs. Champion Match)

Predictions & Winner: 2020 has been pretty good to both Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn. Although the year didn’t start out too well for both superstars, they managed to rebound and get their hands on championship gold later on. Bobby’s a part of the most dominant stable in WWE, while Sami Zayn returned during the Summer to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship he never actually lost. Now that Survivor Series has come around, it’s time for both men to represent their associated brands in a Champion vs. Champion match.

I gotta keep it a stack with you all – I hated this feud when it went down in 2018. The less said about the “sisters” segment that happened on Raw between the two, the better. And as for the actual PPV match contested between them, it was entirely forgettable. Now that they’re meeting each other in the squared circle once again though, I get the feeling that Sami will put up more of a fight this time around. Since he’s holding an important title, I’m sure WWE won’t give him the weak “jobber to the stars” treatment. Although Sami will get in more offense than expected, I think we all know the end result – Bobby’s overwhelming power will ultimately prove to be Sami’s downfall. The United States Champion is walking away as the victor here.

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (Raw Tag Team Champions) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) (Champions vs. Champions Match)

Predictions & Winners: Now this is a match that has show-stealer written all over it. The New Day tandem is known for getting the very best out of their opponents. And the same can even be said about The Street Profits. Both duos exhibit high-energy in-ring performances that make their foes attempt to reach their level. Now that both men are being put against each other, I’m sure they’ll bring the house down and make both their brands proud. It’s the battle of eternal good vibes vs. “The Smoke.” Who will win?

While Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are an impressive tag team with a title record that speaks for itself, I think WWE is going to give the fresher act the W here. And that win will be used to further prop up SmackDown’s tag team champions in an effort to further legitimize them. What better way to do that than having Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford beat the 10-time WWE tag team champions across two brands? The Street Profits will prevail and get the extra rub they deserve.

Asuka (Raw Women’s Champion) vs. Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women’s Champion) (Champion vs. Champion Match)

Predictions & Winner: You know what? You’d think I’d be tired of watching these two ladies tear into each other by now. But the high quality of their 2020 contests has me excited for what they’re most likely going to produce here. I certainly got a kick out of their SummerSlam match from earlier this year. If they’re able to match even a fraction of what they produced during that intense encounter, then we’re going to get something worthwhile here folks. So Asuka’s been running with the Raw Women’s Championship since August, while Sasha Banks recently relinquished Bayley of the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Asuka’s been rebuilt into the killer she was always meant to be on the main roster and has left plenty of unfortunate victims in her wake. A win over her means a lot these days and Sasha could sure use a victory like that to add some more steam to her new title reign. That exact scenario is what I think is going to happen here – a hard-fought battle between both ladies will end in Sasha overcoming Asuka and getting revenge for her loss at SummerSlam. After this bout wraps up, I’m expecting a huge show of respect to be shown from Sasha to Asuka. The long history between them will definitely elicit such a reaction.

Randy Orton (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) (with Paul Heyman) (Champion vs. Champion Match)

Predictions & Winner: Randy Orton claiming his 14th World Title has to be one of the more shocking moments of the year. I figured he’d be taking one more major loss to Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell, but he surprised me and a whole lot of fans by finally overcoming WWE’s “Scottish Terminator.” You think they’ll keep the belt on him until Edge comes back so the “Rated R-Superstar” can defeat him and become the new WWE Champion? Seems likely to me. But let’s talk about the present – Randy’s going to take on SmackDown’s resident Tribal Cheif and current Universal Champion Roman Reigns. My gut is telling me that that this match’s outcome will be decided by an expected run-in distraction.

The match that will take place between both Randy and Roman should be a good one (I might be one of the few that really enjoyed their SummerSlam 2014 meeting). Roman has a new edge to him that makes him far more cold and ruthless these days, which will give him the edge over Randy. And while Randy is a sinister and conniving champion, Roman’s current status presents him as someone a bit more formidable than his Raw foe. I think Randy will get desperate and cause a ref knockdown at some point that will push him to bring some weaponry into the fray. But a certain pissed off former WWE Champion will come out to disrupt Randy’s plans and cause him to fall to the Universal Champion. This will set up the next PPV meeting between the two and maintain Roman’s 2020 hot heel streak.