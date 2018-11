49ers vs Buccaneers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After a promising 2-0 start, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7) continue heading in the opposite direction. The Bucs prepare to host the San Francisco 49ers (2-8) at Raymond James Stadium as Week 12 action continues on Sunday.

Preview

Head coach Dirk Koetter confirmed to reporters this week that once again 2015 No. 1 pick Jameis Winston will start under center again. For Tampa Bay, the quarterback carousel has been nothing but a distraction this season, as Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick have lit up defenses for both yardage and turnovers.

What is interesting, however is how Koetter has utilized his quarterbacks. The old saying goes if you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have one. In Tampa Bay’s case, they have used their quarterbacks as a baseball team would utilize their pitching staff.

“We’ve talked about this before. The reason people don’t switch quarterbacks in the NFL is because they either don’t like their backup or they don’t trust their backup. And so, hey, I’ve had quarterbacks be hot and cold before and we’ve stuck with them because they were really our only quarterback. You weren’t going to put your two in there. That’s just not the case this year because of the way the year started.”

Winston defended his play to reporters this week, recognizing his turnovers but understanding he has played solid football.

“Guys, again, you guys really look at film, the Cincinnati game was just a really bad game. If you were to grade me in those other two games, I played pretty good football. The Atlanta game I had a bonehead turnover in the red zone that could’ve cost us. The Cleveland game, I had a bonehead turnover in overtime. Previous to that, we drove the ball downfield and we gave our team a chance to win late in the game.”

49ers running back Matt Breida gets a favorable matchup against the Buccaneers defense. Breida attempts to rush for 100 yards in consecutive games for the first time this season, and third time overall.

San Francisco’s defense will be shorthanded on Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers are releasing Reuben Foster. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 25, 2018

Foster was arrested on a domestic violence charge in a Tampa hotel on Saturday night where the team was staying. Foster was the 49ers’ first-round pick in 2017.