Holy Cross vs Harvard Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Coming off an impressive win at Saint Mary’s, Tommy Amaker and Harvard (3-3) look to continue that success when they return home for a matchup against Holy Cross (4-2) on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that broadcasts dozens of college basketball games every week.

Preview

Coming into the season as the favorite in the Ivy League, Harvard has played a relatively difficult schedule to open the year. Three of their first six opponents have been inside the Top 100 in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings, and two of those have been on the road.

To make matters even more difficult, they’ve been without two of their best and most important players, as reigning Ivy League Player of the Year Seth Towns and point guard Bryce Aiken are both out indefinitely with injuries.

As such, the 3-3 start isn’t all that surprising. But there have been positive signs coming from Tommy Amaker’s short-handed team.

Following a 10-point home loss to Northeastern in the second game of the season, the Crimson beat UMass, took Rhode Island and San Francisco down to the wire in a pair of close losses, then went into McKeon Pavilion and knocked off Saint Mary’s.

The latter was quietly one of the most impressive victories of the season from anyone in the country. Not only is Saint Mary’s a very good team, and McKeon Pavilion is a really tough place to play for opponents, but Harvard was without leading scorer Chris Lewis in addition to the absences of Towns and Aiken. It was a balanced effort without arguably their three best players, as five scored in double figures and no one took more than 11 field-goal attempts.

“Coming here to play against a really good basketball team and a very tough place that I’m not sure many people have been able to scrap out wins here, it just says a lot about the growth of our team,” Amaker said.

Now, Harvard returns home for its first game inside Lavietes Pavilion since November 9.

Holy Cross, meanwhile, is 4-2 on the season. In their first loss, they ran into the buzzsaw that is Michigan’s defense inside the Crisler Center, as they shot just 30.7 percent from the field, committed 16 turnovers and finished with a mere 37 points in the 19-point loss.

But other than that, the Crusaders have played well this year. Three of their four wins have come away from their home court, and in a road game against Providence (60th in Pomeroy’s rankings) a couple weeks ago, they were up by as many as nine in the second half before faltering down the stretch.

Bill Carmody’s squad is still young, as the team’s four leading scorers are all sophomores, but it has been an encouraging start to the year, and a road matchup against Harvard will provide a good test for the Crusaders.