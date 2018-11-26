HBO Now: What’s New in December

HBO Now customers will get a number of new films to binge this month, including “Inception,” a slew of the classic children’s “Land Before Time,” movies and Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One.”

The service will also be adding the documentary “Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland,” as well as the season finales for “Vice,” “My Brilliant Friend,” and season two of “Room 104,” amongst plenty of other binge-worthy titles.

Check out a full list of what’s coming to HBO Now below:

December 1st

An Innocent Man

The Best Man

The Book of Eli

Bootmen

Dave

Dawn of the Dead

George A Romero’s Land of the Dead

Get Him to the Greek

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

The Hangover

He’s Just Not That Into You

Inception

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists

The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island

The Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock

The Land Before Time VII: Stone of Cold Fire

The Land Before Time VIII: The Big Freeze

The Land Before Time IX: Journey to Big Water

The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Light It Up

Lost River

Mi tesoro (aka My Treasure)

Rampage

Vida en Marte (aka Life on Mars)

December 2nd

Camping: Season 1

December 3rd

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland

December 4th

HBO First Look: Mortal Engines

December 6th

Traffik

December 7th

Ice Box

December 8th

Ready Player One

December 10th

Vice Special Report: The Panic Artists

My Brilliant Friend: Season 1

My True Brilliant Friend

December 11th

Momentum Generation

December 14th

Room 104: Season 2

December 14th

High & Mighty

December 14th

Vice: Season 6

December 15th

Blockers

December 15th

Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean

December 16th

Magnifica: Season 3

December 17th

Bleed Out

December 21st

En El Septimo Dia (aka On the Seventh Day)

December 22nd

Isle of Dogs

December 23rd

Sally4Ever: Season 1

December 29th

Life of the Party

READ NEXT: Amazon Video: What’s New in December