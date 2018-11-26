HBO Now: What’s New in December

HBO Now: What’s New in December

HBO Now has a plethora of new films, documentaries and television shows coming to the streaming service in December.

HBO Now customers will get a number of new films to binge this month, including “Inception,” a slew of the classic children’s “Land Before Time,” movies and Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One.”

The service will also be adding the documentary “Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland,” as well as the season finales for “Vice,” “My Brilliant Friend,” and season two of “Room 104,” amongst plenty of other binge-worthy titles.

Check out a full list of what’s coming to HBO Now below:

December 1st

  • An Innocent Man
  • The Best Man
  • The Book of Eli
  • Bootmen
  • Dave
  • Dawn of the Dead
  • George A Romero’s Land of the Dead
  • Get Him to the Greek
  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
  • The Hangover
  • He’s Just Not That Into You
  • Inception
  • The Land Before Time
  • The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
  • The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
  • The Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists
  • The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island
  • The Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock
  • The Land Before Time VII: Stone of Cold Fire
  • The Land Before Time VIII: The Big Freeze
  • The Land Before Time IX: Journey to Big Water
  • The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration
  • Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole
  • Light It Up
  • Lost River
  • Mi tesoro (aka My Treasure)
  • Rampage
  • Vida en Marte (aka Life on Mars)

December 2nd

  • Camping: Season 1

December 3rd

  • Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland

December 4th

  • HBO First Look: Mortal Engines

December 6th

  • Traffik

December 7th

  • Ice Box

December 8th

  • Ready Player One

December 10th

  • Vice Special Report: The Panic Artists
  • My Brilliant Friend: Season 1
  • My True Brilliant Friend

December 11th

  • Momentum Generation

December 14th

  • Room 104: Season 2

December 14th

  • High & Mighty

December 14th

  • Vice: Season 6

December 15th

  • Blockers

December 15th

  • Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean

December 16th

  • Magnifica: Season 3

December 17th

  • Bleed Out

December 21st

  • En El Septimo Dia (aka On the Seventh Day)

December 22nd

  • Isle of Dogs

December 23rd

  • Sally4Ever: Season 1

December 29th

  • Life of the Party

