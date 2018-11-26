HBO Now: What’s New in December

HBO Now customers will get a number of new films to binge this month, including “Inception,” a slew of the classic children’s “Land Before Time,” movies and Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One.”
The service will also be adding the documentary “Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland,” as well as the season finales for “Vice,” “My Brilliant Friend,” and season two of “Room 104,” amongst plenty of other binge-worthy titles.
Check out a full list of what’s coming to HBO Now below:
December 1st
- An Innocent Man
- The Best Man
- The Book of Eli
- Bootmen
- Dave
- Dawn of the Dead
- George A Romero’s Land of the Dead
- Get Him to the Greek
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- The Hangover
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- Inception
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
- The Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists
- The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island
- The Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock
- The Land Before Time VII: Stone of Cold Fire
- The Land Before Time VIII: The Big Freeze
- The Land Before Time IX: Journey to Big Water
- The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration
- Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole
- Light It Up
- Lost River
- Mi tesoro (aka My Treasure)
- Rampage
- Vida en Marte (aka Life on Mars)
December 2nd
- Camping: Season 1
December 3rd
- Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland
December 4th
- HBO First Look: Mortal Engines
December 6th
- Traffik
December 7th
- Ice Box
December 8th
- Ready Player One
December 10th
- Vice Special Report: The Panic Artists
- My Brilliant Friend: Season 1
- My True Brilliant Friend
December 11th
- Momentum Generation
December 14th
- Room 104: Season 2
December 14th
- High & Mighty
December 14th
- Vice: Season 6
December 15th
- Blockers
December 15th
- Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean
December 16th
- Magnifica: Season 3
December 17th
- Bleed Out
December 21st
- En El Septimo Dia (aka On the Seventh Day)
December 22nd
- Isle of Dogs
December 23rd
- Sally4Ever: Season 1
December 29th
- Life of the Party
