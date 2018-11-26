HBO Now: What’s Leaving in December?

HBO Now is bringing out a host of new movies and shows for the month of December, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of documentaries, classic films and TV series on the streaming service.
However, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been available forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies leaving as there are coming out.
Here’s everything that’s leaving HBO Now in December:
December 16th
- Wolves at the Door
December 23rd
- All About Steve
- Marmaduke
December 24th
- Jennifer’s Body
December 26th
- Whip It
December 31st
- A Perfect World
- Away We Go
- Black Sea
- Blade Runner 2049
- Blood Work
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
- Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore
- Death Warrant
- Dolores Claiborne
- Dude Where’s my Car?
- Dunkirk
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Garden State
- Mr. Mom
- Napoleon Dynamite
- Ninja Assassin
- Oscar
- Owning Mahowny
- Pattie Cake$
- Rock Dog
- Run Fat Boy Run
- Sweet Dreams
- The Full Monty
- The Sandlot
- The Sandlot 2
- The Turning Point
