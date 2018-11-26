HBO Now: What’s Leaving in December?

HBO Now is bringing out a host of new movies and shows for the month of December, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of documentaries, classic films and TV series on the streaming service.

However, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been available forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies leaving as there are coming out.

Here’s everything that’s leaving HBO Now in December:

December 16th

Wolves at the Door

December 23rd

All About Steve

Marmaduke

December 24th

Jennifer’s Body

December 26th

Whip It

December 31st

A Perfect World

Away We Go

Black Sea

Blade Runner 2049

Blood Work

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore

Death Warrant

Dolores Claiborne

Dude Where’s my Car?

Dunkirk

Fifty Shades Darker

Garden State

Mr. Mom

Napoleon Dynamite

Ninja Assassin

Oscar

Owning Mahowny

Pattie Cake$

Rock Dog

Run Fat Boy Run

Sweet Dreams

The Full Monty

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

The Turning Point

READ NEXT: HBO Now: What’s New in December