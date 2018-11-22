Falcons vs Saints Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New Orleans Saints (9-1) look to keep up their scorching pace when they host the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) in a matchup of high-scoring NFC South rivals in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to conclude Thanksgiving Day as Week 12 action begins on Thursday.

Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Opening Weekend, the Saints have amassed nine wins in a row, and are one of only three teams in the NFL this season to reach that mark as of now — Los Angeles Rams (10-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (9-2). Even more impressive, New Orleans owns a home victory against Los Angeles.

On September 23, the Saints and Falcons dueled into overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was Drew Brees who played hero, throwing for almost 400 yards (396) with five total touchdowns (three passing), scoring the game-winning rushing touchdown with 2:55 remaining in the extra frame to effectively dig the Falcons’ early-season hole even deeper.

Brees owns a 25-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season. On most lists, he has now probably surpassed Patrick Mahomes as front-runner for the Most Valuable Player award.

The familiarity of the divisional opponent is helping head coach Sean Payton prepare the Saints’ plan of attack sooner.

“Usually these Thursday games are division games, but it helps when you played them already and you don’t have a lot of time and you’re kind of really having to cover what you do in a normal week in two days.”

The Falcons have been dealt some tough losses this season — at home against the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys come to mind — but they are still not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention yet. It is a must-win game for Atlanta.

Middle linebacker Deion Jones, activated off injured reserve last week, will miss this game with a foot injury. Jones is looking more likely for next week at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

After not scoring in the team’s first seven games, wide receiver Julio Jones has reached the endzone in each of the past three. Teammate Calvin Ridley (thigh) was removed from the injury report and is set to play on Thursday.