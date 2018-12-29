How to Watch Butler vs Florida Basketball Online

The Butler Bulldogs will visit the Florida Gators in Gainesville on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU. If you don’t have cable, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, video game console, smart TV or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle, while ESPNU is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of both packages right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Butler vs Florida Preview

The Bulldogs are 9-3 and winners of four of their last five. They most recently upended UC-Irvine at Hinkle Fieldhouse 71-54.

Butler took a 41-17 lead into the midway break.

“We talked a lot on the front end about just setting the tone early,” head coach Lavall Jordan said, according to The Butler Collegian. “The last game against Presbyterian we did not do that. So it was a big emphasis coming back into this one. And I thought we had really good energy early. Guys were connected, especially defensively, and that set the tone for the game.”

Sophomore forward Jordan Tucker, a Duke transfer playing in just his third game with the Bulldogs and his fifth college basketball game ever, scored 14 points in as many minutes off the bench.

“He’s out there with some guys that have been there before, so he can play comfortable,” Coach Jordan said, according to the paper. “My message to him is the same as all these guys: be comfortable, be confident on offense. If you don’t play defense the way we play defense, you’ll be sitting next to me pretty quick.”

Senior guard Paul Jorgensen led the team in points (19), rebounds (seven), and three-pointers (five, on seven attempts).

“I think I was just staying aggressive,” Jorgensen said, per the Collegian. “Looking for my opportunities. My teammates did a great job of finding me. But the greatest thing with are team is that every night it could be somebody else. We’re a true team. We have different guys that can step up on any given night. Just because it wasn’t my night a couple times, other guys can step up and fill that gap, which is great.”

The Gators have also lost just once in their last five contests. On December 22, they topped Florida Gulf Coast 77-56.

Freshman guard Noah Locke dropped a team-high 15 points in just 21 minutes. Senior guard Jalen Hudson scored 14 points off the bench.

“I tried to shoot it with confidence,” Hudson said, according to the Associated Press. “If I was shooting it without confidence, I knew it wasn’t going to go in.”

Hudson led the team in scoring a season ago, but entered the matchup shooting 28.6 percent from the field and 17.6 percent from three-point range in 2018-19. He went 4-of-9 from deep and 5-of-11 overall.

“I’m happy for the team, but I’m very happy for him,” Gators head coach Mike White said, per AP. “It has been a little difficult for him. He’s a really talented offensive player. We knew at some point he was going to break out.”