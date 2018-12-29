Florida vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Peach Bowl 2018 Without Cable

The first Top-10 clash of the bowl season has arrived, as No. 7 Michigan is set to take on No. 10 Florida in the 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Florida vs Michigan Preview

It’s clear that Dan Mullen has Florida headed in the right direction in his first year as head coach. He took over a team went 4-7 last year and was unranked heading into the season, and he led them to a 9-3 record and a spot in the school’s first New Year’s Six bowl since 2012.

On Saturday, Mullen has an opportunity to do something else that Jim McElwain was never able to accomplish during his embattled tenure in Gainesville: Beat Michigan.

It’s not as though McElwain didn’t have chances. In his two-and-a-half seasons as head coach, his Gators played Michigan twice and lost both games by a combined 50 points–41-7 in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day 2016, and 33-17 to open the 2017 season.

A win Saturday would not only secure the Gators’ first Top-10 finish since 2012, beating Michigan would further hammer down the notion that this is in fact a new, better era of Florida football.

“We want to compete for championships,” Mullen said. “When you get into a matchup in a bowl game with two top-10 teams, I don’t know if it defines a lot about next season, but when you look at us as a program as a whole, we want to be a team that is continually in the top-10. Because if you are, you are in a position to compete for championships on a regular basis. I think certainly it will be a challenge and a test to see where we are at.”

As for the Wolverines, this game offers a chance to let out some frustration.

A 10-game winning streak following a season-opening loss to Notre Dame had Michigan in line to make the playoff, but that quickly went down the drain with a 62-39 blowout loss at the hands of bitter rivals Ohio State. As such, the Peach Bowl may feel like a disappointment to some, but it’s still a game against a Top-10 team and a chance to prove they’re one of the best teams in the nation.

“We’re hungry for another win,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “That’s our mindset. We are thrilled as well.”

If Michigan is going to get that win, they’ll have to do it without four key starters. Defensive lineman Rashan Gary, linebacker Devin Bush, running back Karan Higdon and offensive tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty will all sit out for various injury- or draft-related reasons.

Nevertheless, the Wolverines are still six-point favorites as they look to potentially secure the school’s first Top-5 finish since 1999.