What’s Leaving Netflix in January?

'Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!' Tonight is the premiere of Sharknado 3 and the Race Car Driver: Oh, Hell No! Al Roker: I think we're gonna start calling it the Beast Coast. Fin Shepard: This isn't about being a hero. The President: Will this be the Sharknado that we can't contain? Now click through our Instagram gallery to check out all the celebrities making appearances in the movie. Tonight is the premiere of Sharknado 3 and the official plot synopsis reads: Run like the wind! Hide where you can! The Sharknado is back and this time, the entire east coast is in the eye of the storm. Shearing winds of teeth and death will ravage the Eastern Seaboard from Washington D.C. all the way down to Orlando, Florida. It’s up to Fin, April, David Hasselhoff, and a horde of celebrity cameos to save the entire country! The movie, starring Ian Ziering as the hero (as always), airs tonight on the Syfy channel at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and it's filled with celebrity cameos ... oh, and a ton of exploding sharks. Before we get into all the stars in the movie, let's check out a few of the quotes from the movie below.Race Car Driver: Oh, Hell No!Al Roker: I think we're gonna start calling it the Beast Coast.Fin Shepard: This isn't about being a hero.The President: Will this be the Sharknado that we can't contain?Now click through our Instagram gallery to check out all the celebrities making appearances in the movie.

Netflix is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and kids series for the month of January, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of movies, classic films and TV series on the streaming service.

However, in true Netflix form, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been available through Netflix forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.

For those who love binge-watching B movies like Sharknado, you’re in for a depressing month. Other titles leaving the show include “Bram Stroker’s Dracula,” “Queen of the Damned” and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.” Below is a list of everything leaving Netflix in January, 2019:

Leaving January 1

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stroker’s Dracula

Catwoman

Face/Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Like Water for Chocolate

Love, Actually

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

Rent

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado 5

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

The 6th Day

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Green Mile

The Iron Giant

The Princess Diaries

The Queen of the Damned

The Reaping

The Shining

Leaving January 4

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

Leaving January 13

It Follows

Leaving January 14

Armageddon

Leaving January 18

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Leaving January 19

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings

