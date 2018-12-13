What’s Leaving Netflix in January?

Netflix is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and kids series for the month of January, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of movies, classic films and TV series on the streaming service.
However, in true Netflix form, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been available through Netflix forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.
For those who love binge-watching B movies like Sharknado, you’re in for a depressing month. Other titles leaving the show include “Bram Stroker’s Dracula,” “Queen of the Damned” and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.” Below is a list of everything leaving Netflix in January, 2019:
Leaving January 1
- Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
- Blade
- Blade II
- Bram Stroker’s Dracula
- Catwoman
- Face/Off
- Finding Neverland
- Friday Night Lights
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- I Am Ali
- Interview with the Vampire
- Into the Wild
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Kung Fu Panda
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Love, Actually
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Marie Antoinette
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Million Dollar Baby
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Mortal Kombat
- Rent
- Sharknado
- Sharknado 2: The Second One
- Sharknado 3
- Sharknado 5
- Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
- The 6th Day
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
- The Green Mile
- The Iron Giant
- The Princess Diaries
- The Queen of the Damned
- The Reaping
- The Shining
Leaving January 4
-
Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
Leaving January 13
- It Follows
Leaving January 14
-
Armageddon
Leaving January 18
-
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Leaving January 19
-
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings
