How to Watch UFC Fight Night Brooklyn Prelims Online

Alexander Hernandez and Donald Cerrone will square off in a lightweight bout to highlight the prelims of UFC Fight Night 143: Brooklyn (aka UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ 1, aka UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw) at the Barclays Center on Saturday.

Here’s how to watch all the fights:

In the United States, the early preliminary card (6 p.m. ET) and main card (10 p.m. ET) will both be broadcast on ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has a massive UFC on-demand library in addition to exclusive coverage of live UFC events.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fight Night Brooklyn (early prelims and main card) on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

Second Preliminary Card: ESPN

The second preliminary card (8 p.m. ET) will be broadcast on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch those fights online via one of the following live-TV, cable-free streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

No cable or internet login credentials necessary

In addition to an extensive on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN News.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the preliminary card fights on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

No cable or internet login credentials necessary

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the preliminary card fights on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Requires cable log-in or participating internet service provider

Additionally, you can also watch the preliminary card fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app.

You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch on the ESPN platforms, but if you don’t have a cable log-in, you can also sign up for Hulu or Sling TV and then use those credentials to sign in and watch the fights on the ESPN digital platforms.

UFC Fight Night Brooklyn Prelims Preview

Before Hernandez and Cerrone go at it, Joanne Calderwood and Ariane Lipski will fight at flyweight, preceded by light heavyweights Alonzo Menifield and Vinicius Castro, who’ll follow bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Mario Bautista. There’ll be three early preliminary bouts as well: Kyle Stewart vs. Chance Rencountre (welterweight), Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal (welterweight), and Dennis Bermudez vs. Te Edwards (lightweight).

Hernandez is 10-1 in his career, and 2-0 since joining the UFC. He opened his tenure with the promotion by knocking out Beneil Dariush at UFC 222 in March. Then he bested Olivier Aubin-Mercier at UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 in July via unanimous decision.

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is the promotion’s winningest fighter all-time. The 35-year-old is 34-11 overall and 21-8 in UFC bouts.

“I’m extraordinarily gracious that he would accept a fight with me,” Hernandez told reporters at open workouts on Wednesday, according to MMAjunkie. “I don’t think it’s in his best interest, but I thank those [expletive] Cowboy balls for accepting. Hat’s off to him. I do have respect for him, but there’s a difference between watching a guy on the screen and standing across from him in the octagon. I will be the most disrespectful man he could ever look across from on Saturday night.”

Hernandez was less gracious at a pre-fight press conference a day later.

“It’s just another day,” the 26-year-old said, according to MMA Fighting. “For me, standing across from Cowboy, I’m looking through the fighter. I’m looking at the man. I think the persona and everything is a big distraction. I just see myself facing an insecure little lad, swinging on a pop gun with a feather in his hat.”

Cerrone responded: “That’s good. I can’t wait for Saturday man. I’m just excited. Listen my little friend, I’m not one to sit there and talk. So, if you’ve got big things to say, we’re fighting on Saturday. Keep it professional. We just stood in the back and you didn’t have much to say.”

Edwards (7-2 overall, 0-1 in the UFC) didn’t know he’d be partaking in the event until Christmas Eve.

“I think I had a doughnut in hand as [manager Jason House] texted me,” Edwards told MMAjunkie. “I was like, ‘I’ll finish this one, then we should probably clean it up a little bit and get some workouts in.’ I had just got off the concussion protocol, so I was enjoying my doughnuts and pizza. I’m always pretty lean. I walk around eight-to-10 percent body fat. I don’t really slow down in the offseason.”

