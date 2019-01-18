How to Watch UFC on ESPN Plus: Free Trial & List of Compatible Devices

On Saturday night, ESPN’s $1.5 billion deal with the UFC kicks off with one of the most anticipated events in the history of the company: A champion vs. champion superfight between new flyweight king Henry Cejudo and bantamweight belt-holder TJ Dillashaw.

Usually, a fight of this magnitude would cost $65 to watch on PPV, but this one–both the main card, featuring Cejudo vs Dillashaw, and the early preliminary card–is going to be on ESPN+, which means it will run you either zero dollars (free seven-day trial) or $4.99 (for a month of UFC content, which means you’ll also get the February 2 Brazil card featuring Assuncao vs Moraes 2).

That’s a pretty good deal.

So, before the first UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ arrives, here’s a look at how to sign up and where you’ll be able to watch:

How to Sign Up for ESPN+

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here.

You’ll need to either create a new ESPN account or sign in to an existing one (you’ll use these credentials to watch ESPN+ content on other streaming devices), and then you’ll be asked if you want a one-month ($4.99 per month) or one-year ($49.99 per year) subscription. You’ll have to enter credit card information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch UFC on ESPN+; Compatible Devices

Once signed up, there are a number of different places you’ll be able to watch UFC Fight Night Brooklyn and other ESPN+ content.

If you want to watch on your computer, you can do so via ESPN.com. More specifically, you can follow these links to go to the ESPN+ homepage (UFC Brooklyn will be under the “Live” section once it starts), the ESPN+ schedule of events (and then simply click on the event you want to watch), or the UFC on-demand library.

If you want to watch on your phone, you can do so via the ESPN app, which is available for both Android and iPhone. You’ll need to sign in using the credentials you used when signing up for ESPN+.

If you want to watch on a streaming device or video game console, you can also do so via the ESPN app on the following compatible devices: iPad, Kindle Fire, Apple TV (Generation 3 & 4), Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One and PlayStation 4

What Else is Included with ESPN+?

In addition to live UFC events (ESPN+ will have the main card and early preliminary card for “UFC Fight Night” events, as well as the early preliminary card for “UFC on ESPN” events), ESPN+ also has an extensive UFC on-demand library and “Ariel & the Bad Guy,” a show from UFC insider Ariel Helwani and former UFC title contender Chael Sonnen.

If you’re looking for content beyond UFC, ESPN+ has a bevy of other live sports, including MLB, NHL, college basketball, college football, tennis (Australian Open, US Open and Wimbledon), Serie A soccer, world rugby, international cricket and more. It also includes the entire collection of 30 for 30 documentaries, as well as other exclusive (both video and written) content.

