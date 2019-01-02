How to Watch Nebraska vs Maryland Basketball Online Without Cable

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will visit the Maryland Terrapins in College Park on Wednesday.

Nebraska vs Maryland Preview

The 10-3 Terrapins entered the season with one of the best freshman classes in the country, sporting three players in the RSCI Top 100: big man Jalen Smith (16) and guards Aaron Wiggins (41) and Eric Ayala (84).

Smith has been the most productive of the newcomers so far, averaging 11.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. The Baltimore native missed the team’s most recent game, a 78-64 victory over Radford, with an illness.

Another freshman, forward Ricky Lindo, came off the bench to play 22 minutes and contribute career highs of eight points and 10 rebounds. He also blocked two shots, tying his career high.

“You have to give them credit, they work extremely hard every day at practice,” sophomore center Bruno Fernando said of his freshman teammates, according to The Baltimore Sun. “It’s always good to see a guy stepping up when one was down. Jalen obviously didn’t play for us tonight. Having Ricky coming in, you got to give him a lot of credit, his being able to rebound and help me on the boards boxing out.”

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon told the paper he’s pleased with how his young roster has improved as the season’s gone on.

“I think the Virginia game (a 76-71 loss to the Cavaliers on November 28), they clearly were not ready for that one,” Turgeon said of his freshmen after the win over Radford.

“Stix (Jalen Smith) struggled a little bit in that game, he’s gotten a lot better. Eric Ayala was probably the only one that was ready for that game. The rest of them have really grown. … We feel good where our young kids are and how well they’re playing.”

Ayala scored 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting in that loss. He followed that game up with three poor-shooting efforts, but has since rattled off three straight games of 13 or more points.

Wiggins is averaging 9.5 points per game, but shooting just 36 percent from the field.

“We need Aaron to be more aggressive,” Turgeon said, per the Sun. “If he’s more aggressive, it opens up a lot for other people. That’s kind of been my message to him, both ends of the floor, be more aggressive. Doesn’t mean he has to shoot. He can make plays for other people, too.”

The No. 24 Cornhuskers are 11-2, but they have yet to play a ranked opponent. Junior forward Isaiah Roby Jr. leads the team in blocks (1.5) and rebounds (six) per game, and is second in steals (1.6) and fourth in scoring (10.1). But he missed the team’s last game, a 79-38 victory over Division II Southwest Minnesota State, with a groin injury.

He’s a game-time decision for the matchup with the Terrapins.

“He had a good practice,” Nebraska head coach Tim Miles said, according to STATS LLC. “But those things are tricky. You have to be careful — to aggravate it doesn’t take too much.”