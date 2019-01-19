How to Watch UFC Fight Night Brooklyn Online for Free

The UFC on ESPN era begins Saturday night at the Barclays Center with a massive card headlined by a champion vs. champion superfight between Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw.

Here’s how to watch all the fights:

In the United States, the early preliminary card (6 p.m. ET; features Dennis Bermudez vs Te Edwards, Belal Muhammad vs Geoff Neal, Chance Rencountre vs Kyle Stewart) and main card (10 p.m. ET; features Cejudo vs. Dillashaw, Greg Hardy’s UFC debut vs Allen Crowder, Gregor Gillespie vs Yancy Medeiros, Joseph Benavidez vs Dustin Ortiz, Paige VanZant vs Rachel Ostovich, Glover Teixeira vs Karl Roberson) will both be broadcast on ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has a massive UFC on-demand library in addition to exclusive coverage of live UFC events.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here

Second Preliminary Card: ESPN

The second preliminary card (8 p.m. ET; features Cowboy Cerrone vs Alexander Hernandez, Joanne Calderwood vs Ariane Lipski, Alonzo Menifield vs Vinicius Moreira, Mario Bautista vs Cory Sandhagen) will be broadcast on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch those fights online via one of the following live-TV, cable-free streaming services:

Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN News.

You can sign up for "Hulu with Live TV" right here

If you can't watch live, "Hulu with Live TV" also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage

ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the "Sling Orange" channel bundle.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial right here

If you can't watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Additionally, you can also watch the preliminary card fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app.

You'll need to log in to a cable provider to watch on the ESPN platforms

UFC Fight Night Brooklyn Preview

The first main event of the ESPN era is a doozy: Flyweight champ Henry Cejudo vs bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw, with the former’s belt on the line.

Demetrious Johnson, who defended the flyweight belt 11 consecutive times after becoming the inaugural champ back in September of 2012, was long expected to take on Dillashaw in a champion vs. champion superfight, but when Cejudo shocked the UFC world with a split decision victory over “Mighty Mouse” in August at UFC 227, things quickly changed.

Dillashaw, who began his second bantamweight title reign with a second-round KO of Cody Garbrandt in November and then defended his belt with a first-round KO of Garbrandt nine months later, is considered the oddsmakers’ favorite as he attempts to become the fourth two-division champ in history.

After Dillashaw cut 29 pounds in the past 12 weeks to move down a division, there are some questions about how his body will respond.

“My problem is, will he recover? That’s the question,” Cejudo said. “I’ve said it time and time again, anybody can make a weight, how are you going to feel the next day? How are you going to feel the next day when you go up against another animal that’s made the weight that’s proven at 125 pounds? How?”

Dillashaw, though, isn’t too concerned.

“He’s too scared to fight me,” said the 32-year-old. “That’s why he’s saying he doesn’t want me to make weight. He’s like “oh if he misses weight” this and that. They’re praying I don’t make weight because they know I’m going to run through him.”

In the co-main event, former Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy will make his UFC debut after winning each of his first three professional MMA fights via first-round knockouts. He’ll face Allen “Pretty Boy” Crowder, who is 9-3-0 in his MMA career and most recently lost to Justin Willis at UFC 218.

“(It brings) a lot of excitement,” said Hardy. “(This is) my opportunity to go out, give it my best shot and show everybody what I’ve got. I feel honored to be in this position and even be thought of when it comes to that conversation, so it feels amazing for me.

Elsewhere on the stacked main card, Gregor Gillespie will look to stay undefeated when he takes on Yancy Medeiros, a man known for putting on entertaining performances in both wins and losses.

