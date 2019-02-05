How to Watch Alpine Skiing World Championships Online

The 2019 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships will start on Monday in Are, Sweden.

2019 FIS World Championships Preview

At the last FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, which took place in St. Moritz, Switzerland, back in 2017, Austria took home an event-best nine medals. Switzerland tied their neighbors with the most golds, at three, and netted seven total medals.

France nabbed two golds and nothing else, but the United States and Canada tied for the third-most overall medals, each finishing with a gold, a silver, and a bronze.

The United States’ lone gold came courtesy of Mikaela Shiffrin; the two-time Olympic gold medalist claimed victory in slalom and silver in giant slalom. She took gold in the slalom at the 2013 and 2015 World Championships.

This year, the Vail, Colorado, native enters the event in the midst of a historic World Cup run.

This past weekend, she won two World Cup races in two days in Maribor, Slovenia, sharing the podium with Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova following Friday’s giant slalom race before winning the slalom by 0.77 seconds.

“Today for sure it was a battle with the conditions,” Shiffrin said after her victory on Saturday, according to Ski Racing Premium. “The snow was soft and it was just so warm that it was difficult to find a really good feeling. It’s always a battle to manage a victory. Every race is a battle. It doesn’t matter if I win by two seconds or one-tenth, or one hundredth, it’s always going to be a battle.”

Shiffrin now has 13 World Cup wins in 2018-19, an American record. One more, and she’ll tie the single-season record set by Vreni Schneider of Switzerland in 1988-89.

“I am really proud of this whole season,” Shiffrin said, according to The Washington Post. “My team has done a great job. And here we are. It’s hard to put it into words.”

At Maribor, Shiffrin upped her all-time World Cup victory total to 56, surpassing Schneider’s mark of 55. She now trails only Annemarie Moser-Proll of Austria (62) and Lindsey Vonn (82), the American who recently announced she’ll retire following the world championships.

Shiffrin’s now won 14 of the last 18 World Cup slalom races.

“I think for some people watching it feels like I am used to it, but I’m not,” the 23-year-old said, per The Washington Post.

She added: “It’s always a fight. Every race is a fight. There is always something that I have to battle. It’s the other racers. It’s the conditions. It’s also my own mentality. So I am always really thankful and happy for this kind of weekends.”