Netflix New Releases: What’s New in March, 2019

Netflix has released the March, 2019 lineup for the streaming service, and the new year is chock-full of binge-worthy shows, movies and documentaries, including titles like “The Notebook,” “A Clockwork Orange,” “The Hurt Locker,” and many more.

For those comedy buffs out there, there will be a plethora of films and funny shows, including “Wet Hot American Summer,” the third season of Santa Clarita Diet, and the animated version of Trailer Park Boys.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in January:

March 1

Budapest Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians Larva Island: Season 2 Losers Northern Rescue River’s Edge The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind Your Son A Clockwork Orange Apollo 13 Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks Emma Junebug Music and Lyrics Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist Stuart Little Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street The Hurt Locker The Notebook Tyson Wet Hot American Summer Winter’s Bone



March 2

Romance is a Bonus Book

March 3

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

March 5

Disney’s Christopher Robin

March 6

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2

March 7

The Order

Doubt

Blue Jasmine

Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-3

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

March 8

After Life

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Immortals

Juanita

Lady J

Shadow

Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

March 12

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6

March 13

Triple Frontier

March 15

Arrested Development: Season 5B

Burn Out

Dry Martina

Girl

If I Hadn’t Met You

Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2

Love, Death & Robots

Paskal

Queer Eye: Season 3

Robozuna: Season 2

Turn Up Charlie

YooHoo to the Rescue

A Separation

Kung Fu Hustle

The Lives of Others

March 16

Green Door

March 19

Amy Schumer Growing

March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend

March 22

Carlo & Malik

Charlie’s Colorforms City

Delhi Crime

Historia de un crimen: Colosio

Mirage

Most Beautiful Thing

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre

Selling Sunset

The Dirt

March 26

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid

March 28

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2

March 29

15 August

Bayoneta

Osmosis

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3

The Highwaymen

The Legend of Cocaine Island

Traitors

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5

March 31

El sabor de las margaritas

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series

On My Block: Season 2 will also be released in March, although the date has yet to be released.

