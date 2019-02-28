Netflix New Releases: What’s New in March, 2019

Netflix has released the March, 2019 lineup for the streaming service, and the new year is chock-full of binge-worthy shows, movies and documentaries, including titles like “The Notebook,” “A Clockwork Orange,” “The Hurt Locker,” and many more.
For those comedy buffs out there, there will be a plethora of films and funny shows, including “Wet Hot American Summer,” the third season of Santa Clarita Diet, and the animated version of Trailer Park Boys.
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in January:
March 1
- Budapest
- Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians
- Larva Island: Season 2
- Losers
- Northern Rescue
- River’s Edge
- The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
- Your Son
- A Clockwork Orange
- Apollo 13
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks
- Emma
- Junebug
- Music and Lyrics
- Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- Stuart Little
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- The Hurt Locker
- The Notebook
- Tyson
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Winter’s Bone
March 2
- Romance is a Bonus Book
March 3
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2
March 5
- Disney’s Christopher Robin
March 6
- Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2
March 7
- The Order
- Doubt
- Blue Jasmine
- Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 1-3
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- The Jane Austen Book Club
March 8
- After Life
- Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!
- Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive
- Immortals
- Juanita
- Lady J
- Shadow
- Walk. Ride. Rodeo.
March 12
- Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6
March 13
- Triple Frontier
March 15
- Arrested Development: Season 5B
- Burn Out
- Dry Martina
- Girl
- If I Hadn’t Met You
- Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2
- Love, Death & Robots
- Paskal
- Queer Eye: Season 3
- Robozuna: Season 2
- Turn Up Charlie
- YooHoo to the Rescue
- A Separation
- Kung Fu Hustle
- The Lives of Others
March 16
- Green Door
March 19
- Amy Schumer Growing
March 21
- Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend
March 22
- Carlo & Malik
- Charlie’s Colorforms City
- Delhi Crime
- Historia de un crimen: Colosio
- Mirage
- Most Beautiful Thing
- ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre
- Selling Sunset
- The Dirt
March 26
- Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid
March 28
- Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2
March 29
- 15 August
- Bayoneta
- Osmosis
- Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3
- The Highwaymen
- The Legend of Cocaine Island
- Traitors
- Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
- How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5
March 31
- El sabor de las margaritas
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series
On My Block: Season 2 will also be released in March, although the date has yet to be released.
