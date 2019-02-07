How to Watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2019 Online Without Cable

The 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am starts on Thursday.

Coverage of the tournament will be broadcast on the Golf Channel (Thursday through Sunday) and CBS (Saturday through Sunday). But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of both the Golf Channel and CBS on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The Golf Channel and CBS (available live in most markets, which you can find here) are two of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch coverage of the tournament up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including both the Golf Channel and CBS (available live in most markets, which you can find here).

You can start your “Hulu with Live TV” subscription right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Amazon Prime

Note: This option is for the CBS coverage on Saturday and Sunday only

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Sling TV

The Golf Channel is included in the “Sling Blue” plus “Sports Extra” channel bundle, but CBS is not available on Sling TV.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the Golf Channel coverage live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

PGA Tour Live

You can also watch daily coverage of the tournament via PGA Tour Live, which costs $9.99 per month or $64.99 per year. After signing up, you can then watch on your computer via the PGA Tour Live website/a>, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PGA Tour Live app.

2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview

For many in the field, the event will serve as a dry run for the 2019 US Open, which will take place at Pebble Beach from June 13 to 16.

The course last held the major in 2010, when Dustin Johnson entered the final day with a three-stroke lead only to fall to eighth place with an 82 on Sunday, finishing five strokes off the victor, Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland.

“I really like the golf course,” the 34-year-old American recently said, according to The Scotsman. “I think I play it very well. I know it very well. I would definitely like to give it (winning the US Open) another go this year and hopefully if I’m in that situation again, I can perform a little better.”

Johnson is coming off a two-stroke victory at the European Tour’s inaugural Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

“I think the event went off fantastically, and I enjoyed the golf course,” Johnson said, according to Golfweek. “Obviously, I played it very well. It’s a beautiful course and I really like it. I really enjoyed my week this week, and I hope to be back next year.”

Tied with Li Haotong through 54 holes, Johnson shot a 69 on Sunday for his first European Tour victory.

“It’s a definitely very nice to get the first win of the year and my first European Tour victory,” Johnson said, per Golfweek. “I’m very pleased with it, especially since we had a great field here this week.

“Any time you can win a professional golf tournament, no matter where it is in the world, it’s a big win. I’m honored to be the champion, and I’m very pleased with the win.”

The win will push Johnson from No. 3 to No. 2 in the world rankings. Last year, he was the world’s No. 1 when he entered the final day of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am tied with No. 243 Ted Potter Jr.

Johnson hit a par 72 to fall into a three-way tie for second, three strokes behind Potter.

“Just didn’t have it,” Johnson said after last year’s finish, according to the PGA Tour website. “I felt like I hit, even when I hit some really good shots it ended up in some terrible spots.”

Potter, who enters this year’s tournament at No. 105 in the world, told the site: “I’m so happy right now to get it done today, especially against the world No. 1, playing with him today. And it was definitely, the win here at Pebble is just unbelievable. It’s beautiful.”