How to Watch Penn State vs Ohio State Wrestling Online

In a meeting of Big Ten wrestling powerhouses, No. 1 Penn State (10-0) takes on No. 6 Ohio State (9-1) in Columbus on Friday night.

Penn State vs Ohio State Preview

It wouldn’t be hyperbole to call this the biggest dual of the regular season. The No. 1 ranked Nittany Lions have been in their usual dominant form this year, most recently taking down No. 4 Michigan (25-11) to improve to 10-0 on the season and run their dual meet winning streak to 55 matches overall. No. 6 Ohio State, meanwhile, sits at 9-1, with their lone loss coming against the Wolverines in a close battle (19-17) a couple weeks ago.

Should all of the regular wrestlers suit up for both teams, we’re looking at a ranked matchup at every weight except for 125 pounds. That’s nine matches where both schools have a wrestler ranked inside the Top 20.

Of course, there are some injury concerns when it comes to those 18 ranked wrestlers.

Ohio State’s Joey McKenna (No. 2 at 145 pounds) has sat out the last two duals against Illinois and Northwestern (both of which saw Clay Ragon suffer defeat in his place), but he’s considered probable for Friday night.

And for Penn State, Roman Bravo-Young (15th at 133 pounds) has missed two straight with a leg injury, Brady Berge (11th at 149 pounds) hasn’t wrestled since January 20 against Nebraska, and Shakur Rasheed (second at 184 pounds) is still working his way back from an injury that forced him to miss three duals.

According to head coach Cael Sanderson, though, all three appear ready to roll against the Buckeyes.

Assuming everyone makes it out there, there are a handful of marquee matchups on tap.

Two of those are No. 1 vs No. 2 battles: At 184 pounds, Ohio State’s Myles Martin will take on Rasheed, and at 197 pounds, Penn State’s Bo Nickal will battle Kollin Moore. Between those four wrestlers, there are zero combined losses for this season, three individual national titles (Martin at 174 in 2016, Nickal at 184 in 2017 and ’18) and nine All-American nods. It will be different not watching old rivals Martin and Nickal face off, but there will still be plenty of fireworks in what should be two of the best matches of the season.

There’s also a Top-5 matchup at 141 pounds, as No. 2 McKenna (again, assuming he’s healthy) takes on No. 5 Nick Lee, and a Top-10 battle at 157, where Penn State’s No. 1 ranked Jason Nolf squares off with No. 6 Ke-Shawn Hayes.

All-in-all, it’s star power all over the place, with a number of potential Big Ten or even national championship previews on tap. Both sides will have bigger goals than this dual on Friday night, but it’s still nevertheless a must-watch meeting between two of the nation’s best.