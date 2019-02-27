How to Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2nd Leg Online in US

Real Madrid will host Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg of the sides’ Copa del Rey semi-final.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2nd Leg Preview

These sides drew 1-1 in the first leg at Estadio Camp Nou on February 6. Madrid took an early lead on Lucas Vazquez’s finish in the sixth minute, then 22-year-old Brazilian winger Malcolm equalized for Barcelona early in the second half.

“Speaking generally, the draw was fair,” Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets said, according to Reuters.

“It was very even, everything will be decided in the second leg. There were chances for both sides to win the game. It’s 50-50, even though they’re at home.

“The goal will give [Malcom] a lot in terms of confidence, we hope that everyone in the squad can help us.”

Whoever emerges from the second leg will take on the winner of Valencia and Real Betis, who drew 2-2 in their first leg.

“Both sides have the chance to go through,” Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas said, per Reuters.

“It was a good game. Everyone on the team worked hard when we needed to and we played well too.”

Barca have not lost since, winning twice and drawing once in La Liga play, and drawing with Lyon in the first leg of the sides’ Champions League round of 16 tilt.

Most recently, they bested Sevilla 4-2 at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. The Argentinian had a hand in all his team’s goals, scoring three and assisting another.

“You go through different spells in a season,” Barca star forward Lionel Messi said, according to Sport. “You can’t always play at a great level. We are on a run, if we’re being honest, in which we are not playing our best football and that makes it difficult to score. When the play flows better, things work out for themselves. Today we were ourselves again and we played a great game.”

Wednesday will mark the first of consecutive Clasicos at Real’s Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. On Saturday, the sides will meet in La Liga play.

Barca sit in first in the league table, at 57 points through 25 games, seven points ahead of Atletico Madrid and nine ahead of Real Madrid.

“All competitions are important for us,” Messi said, per Sport. “We don’t throw any competition. We are one step from a final in the cup. It is going to nee a really tough game because it’s against Real Madrid and it’s at their ground […] but we’re going there to win and we’re confident we can do it. After that, we will think about La Liga game there, but we want to win everything.”