How to Watch USA vs Argentina FIBA World Cup Qualifier Online

Team USA will play Argentina in each team’s last qualifying game for the 2019 FIBA World Cup on Monday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA basketball vs Argentina on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

USA vs Argentina Preview

USA Basketball brought a team of G League stars to Greensboro, North Carolina, for the squad’s last pair of qualifiers.

On Friday, having already clinched a berth in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China, Team USA dismantled Panama 111-80 in their penultimate tilt.

The Americans led 53-46 at halftime.

“I thought Panama played outstanding in the first half,” Team USA head coach coach Jeff Van Gundy said, according to the Associated Press. “Really shot it well. Our defense might have been a little sub-par. Our depth, I thought, really showed through in the second half.”

Former Tulane star Cameron Reynolds, who’s averaging 16 points for the G League’s Stockton Kings this season, scored a game-high 26 points in under 25 minutes, going 10-of-17 from the field.

“Second half, we kind of turned it up a little bit,” Reynolds said, per AP.

Former Michigan State standout Travis Trice scored 14 points and added a game-high 10 assists. He turned the ball over just once and added four steals.

“Travis (Trice) is an outstanding point guard, a terrific shooter,” Van Gundy said after the victory, according to 247Sports. “But tonight, I thought he really did a fine job of finding people, particularly in transition and in the pick-and-roll game. And as far as numbers, I told these guys, you don’t really worry about numbers in FIBA, because you can score six points in a FIBA game and play outstanding.”

In his senior season, Trice led MSU to the Final Four, averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 assists per game, both team highs.

“[Playing for Team USA] means a lot, not just for our team but for me personally,” Trice said, per 247Sports. “A lot of guys on our team never thought we’d have a chance to represent our country and play for USA Basketball. So any time we get a chance to do it, we relish it.”

In his third G League season, Trice is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He opened the season with the Wisconsin Herd, but was traded midseason to the Austin Spurs.

“The G League has gotten a whole lot better,” Trice said, per 247Sports. “A lot more talent, added more teams so better players coming back. It’s definitely helped prepare me for this.”

Argentina has also clinched its spot in the World Cup. They fell to Puerto Rico 87-86 on Friday.

Nicolas Brussino led Argentina with seven assists. He also scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds, tying team highs.

The 25-year-old forward appeared in 52 games for the Dallas Mavericks in 2016-17.