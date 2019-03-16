How to Watch Ivy League Tournament 2019 Online

The John J. Lee Amphitheater at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, will host the Ivy League Tournament on Saturday and Sunday, with an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Both semifinals will be televised on ESPNU, while the championship will be on ESPN2.

2019 Ivy League Tournament Preview

The Harvard Crimson and the Yale Bulldogs both went 10-4 in conference play to share the regular season title, but the former drew the No. 1 seed in the four-team tournament by virtue of sweeping the sides’ two-game series.

The Crimson are 17-10 overall, but they’re 11-3 since junior point guard Bryce Aiken returned in January. He missed nearly a calendar year with a knee injury.

Aiken leads the team in points (21.9), assists (2.8), steals (1.1), and 3-pointers (2.9) per game, and he’s second in 3-point percentage (41.7). But he lost out on conference player of the year honors to Yale junior wing Miye Oni.

“I thought [Aiken] had an amazing year,” Harvard head coach Tommy Amaker said, according to The Harvard Crimson. “We don’t win our league if he’s not anything less than spectacular, and I thought it was that and then some with how he was playing. I was disappointed for him, but we have other good players in our league. Oni was an outstanding player all year as well, so I get it, and I’m biased, but I thought that our guy was outstanding all year for us.”

Though they finished second in the Ivy League in 2017 and shared the regular season title in 2018, the Crimson have yet to win the conference tournament heading into its third iteration.

“I’m more so excited than feeling pressure,” Harvard junior guard and overall minutes leader Christian Juzang said, per the Crimson. “That’s my thing. I’m excited. We got an opportunity to stay alive in this thing and an opportunity to keep our postseason going. So for me, it’s just excited to get back to work this week, and to have another weekend alive.”

In the semifinals, they’ll meet a Penn Quakers squad that won its last three games to sneak into the tournament. They went 7-7 in conference play, as did the Brown Bears and the Cornell Big Red, but went 3-1 against those squads to win the tiebreaker, including a win against Brown to close the regular season.

“With the momentum we have, we’re the type of team that none of the other three teams want to play,” Penn big man AJ Brodeur said, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.

The junior leads the team in points (17.4), rebounds (8.2), assists (3.7), and blocks (1.4) per game. Though the Crimson bested the Quakers in both of the teams’ matchups, Brodeur scored 23 and 24 points in the losses.

In the other semifinals matchup, Yale will take on the Princeton Tigers, who finished the conference regular season a game ahead of the Quakers with an 8-6 mark.