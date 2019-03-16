Kansas vs Iowa State Live Stream: How to Watch Big 12 Championship Online

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Iowa State Cyclones will play for the Big 12 Tournament championship at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, you can still watch a live stream of ESPN on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue: PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV: ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Kansas vs Iowa State Preview

Kansas (25-8 overall, 12-6 in conference play) won the Big 12 Tournament a season ago.

After splitting their regular season matchups with West Virginia, the Jayhawks topped the Mountaineers 88-74 in the semifinals behind a game-high 24 points from junior big man Dedric Lawson.

Freshman guard Quentin Grimes went 5-of-5 from 3-point range in the first half, when he scored 16 of his 18 points. He also added eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals before sitting with a cramp with six minutes remaining.

“He just got a cramp. So he’s fine,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said, according to The Kansas City Star. “I guess he needs to drink a lot of water and he should be fine. He shot the ball ridiculously well (5 of 5 threes first half; 5 of 8 from three for game and 6 of 13 overall) the first half and there was absolutely no hesitation. He was so confident. Second half his looks were good.

“The last one he didn’t get close because I think he cramped in his shot. It’s a weapon we desperately need and certainly something that … we need a guy to catch fire like that that can carry us a four- or five-minute stretch. If it weren’t for him over a four- or five-minute stretch, West Virginia controlled the first half. We ended up going up eight primarily because of Quentin.”

Grimes scored 10 points during a 16-4 run to close the first half.

The Cyclones crushed Kansas at home in their first meeting, then fell by four at Allen Fieldhouse. They narrowly bested top-seeded Kansas State 63-59 in the semifinals, their second straight win after closing the regular season with three consecutive losses to finish conference play 9-9 (22-11 overall).

“We got back to competing in practice, just working hard and going at each other,” Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson said, according to the Associated Press. “I mean, to be honest, sometimes you have to hit rock-bottom and start building back up, and I think that’s what has happened to us.”

The junior grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds to go with eight points, a pair of assists, a block, and a steal.

Senior guard Marial Shayok led all participants with 21 points on 5-of-12 shooting. In the last two minutes, he hit a game-tying 3-pointer, another deep ball to take the lead, and a pair of free throws to ice things with seconds remaining.

“I had all the confidence in the world, despite missing a bunch of shots in the second half,” Shayok said, per AP. “I just kept my confidence. This team has my back and the coaches have my back.”