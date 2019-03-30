Netflix New Releases: What’s New in April, 2019?

Netflix’s lineup for April, 2019 has been released and the new month is packed full of binge-worthy shows, movies and documentaries to keep you occupied while you wait for the big summer blockbusters to hit.
For those of you who love action classics, “Deliverance” and “The Hateful Eight” will be added to the streaming service. Additionally, the stoner comic “Pineapple Express” will added on April 1, followed by the marijuana documentary Grass is Greener, which ironically drops on April 20.
The documentary Our Planet will also be available this month, as well as a slew of shows, including the seventh and final season of New Girl, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2, and Black Summer. Add in a slew of kids shows and movies (like “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2) and the family should have plenty to watch over the next few weeks!
Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in April, 2019:
April 1
- Across the Line
- All the President’s Men
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Deliverance
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
- Evolution
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- I Am Legend
- Lakeview Terrace
- Monster House
- Obsessed
- Penelope
- Pineapple Express
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
- P.S. I Love You
- Snatch
- Spy Kids
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
- The Bone Collector
- The Fifth Element
- The Golden Compass
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- Ultraman
- Valkyrie
April 2
- Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
April 3
- Suzzanna: Buried Alive
April 5
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2
- In The Shadows
- Legacies: Season 1
- Our Planet
- Persona: Collection
- Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 8
- Tijuana
- Unicorn Store
April 9
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6
April 10
- New Girl: Season 7
- You vs. Wild
April 11
- Black Summer
April 12
- A Land Imagined
- Band Aid
- Huge in France
- Mighty Little Bheem
- The Perfect Date
- The Silence
- Special
- Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?
April 15
- Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1
- No Good Nick
- The New Romantic
April 16
- Super Monsters Furever Friends
April 18
- My First First Love
April 19
- A Fortunate Man
- Brené Brown: The Call to Courage
- Cuckoo: Season 5
- I, Daniel Blake
- Music Teacher
- Rilakkuma and Kaoru
- Samantha!: Season 2
- Someone Great
April 20
- Grass is Greener
April 22
- Pinky Malinky: Part 2
- Selection Day
April 23
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
- Bonding
April 25
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
- The Ugly Truth
April 26
- Chambers
- The Protector: Season 2
- ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2
- Street Food
- The Sapphires
- Yankee
April 27
- American Honey
April 28
- Señora Acero: Season 5
April 29
- Burning
- The Imitation Game
April 30
- Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
- Baki: Part 2
- Ingress: The Animation
