Netflix New Releases: What’s New in April, 2019?

Netflix’s lineup for April, 2019 has been released and the new month is packed full of binge-worthy shows, movies and documentaries to keep you occupied while you wait for the big summer blockbusters to hit.

For those of you who love action classics, “Deliverance” and “The Hateful Eight” will be added to the streaming service. Additionally, the stoner comic “Pineapple Express” will added on April 1, followed by the marijuana documentary Grass is Greener, which ironically drops on April 20.

The documentary Our Planet will also be available this month, as well as a slew of shows, including the seventh and final season of New Girl, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2, and Black Summer. Add in a slew of kids shows and movies (like “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2) and the family should have plenty to watch over the next few weeks!

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in April, 2019:

April 1

Across the Line

All the President’s Men

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Deliverance

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Evolution

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

I Am Legend

Lakeview Terrace

Monster House

Obsessed

Penelope

Pineapple Express

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2

P.S. I Love You

Snatch

Spy Kids

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

The Bone Collector

The Fifth Element

The Golden Compass

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

Ultraman

Valkyrie

April 2

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

April 3

Suzzanna: Buried Alive

April 5

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2

In The Shadows

Legacies: Season 1

Our Planet

Persona: Collection

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor

Spirit Riding Free: Season 8

Tijuana

Unicorn Store

April 9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6



April 10

New Girl: Season 7

You vs. Wild



April 11

Black Summer



April 12

A Land Imagined

Band Aid

Huge in France

Mighty Little Bheem

The Perfect Date

The Silence

Special

Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?

April 15

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1

No Good Nick

The New Romantic

April 16

Super Monsters Furever Friends



April 18

My First First Love

April 19

A Fortunate Man

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage

Cuckoo: Season 5

I, Daniel Blake

Music Teacher

Rilakkuma and Kaoru

Samantha!: Season 2

Someone Great

April 20

Grass is Greener



April 22

Pinky Malinky: Part 2

Selection Day

April 23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Bonding

April 25

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version

The Ugly Truth

April 26

Chambers

The Protector: Season 2

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2

Street Food

The Sapphires

Yankee

April 27

American Honey

April 28

Señora Acero: Season 5



April 29

Burning

The Imitation Game

April 30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward

Baki: Part 2

Ingress: The Animation

