What’s Leaving Netflix in April, 2019?

Netflix is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and original series for the month of April, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of movies, classic films and TV series on the streaming service.
However, in true Netflix form, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been available through Netflix forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.
For all you Star Wars and James Bonds fans out there, you are in for a disappointing month. Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April:
April 1
- American Pie
- Billy Madison
- Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3
- Casino Royale
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Die Another Day
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Goldfinger
- Happy Feet
- Happy Gilmore
- Heat
- I Love You, Man
- L.A. Confidential
- Live and Let Die
- Luther: Series 1-4
- Octopussy
- Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1–2
- Seven
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- The Living Daylights
- The Man With the Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The World is Not Enough
- Wallander: Series 1-4
- You Only Live Twice
April 4
- Raw
April 7
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions
April 13
-
Video Game High School: Seasons 1–3
April 18
-
Silver Linings Playbook