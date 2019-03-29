Pete Buttigieg on ‘Real Time’: How to Watch HBO Interview Online

Mayor Pete Buttigieg has been gaining momentum in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination. He is scheduled to appear on “Real Time With Bill Maher” on HBO tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Pete Buttigieg HBO Interview Preview

Pete Buttigieg is the top-of-show interview guest for tonight’s “Real Time” episode. For those unfamiliar with the format, Bill Maher typically speaks with the first guest on a variety of issues for about 10 minutes prior to moving over to the round table for the panel discussion. The panelists for tonight’s show were listed as political commentator S.E. Cupp, Rep. Elissa Slotkin from Michigan, and journalist Andrew Sullivan. Preet Bharara, the former U.S. District Attorney for the Southern District of New York appointed by President Obama, is the mid-show guest.

Buttigieg’s appearance on the program comes amid his rising popularity and name recognition in the Democratic race. When he entered the race in January, few people outside of South Bend, Indiana, knew his name and he barely registered on any polls. That is beginning to change. A national Quinnipiac University poll released on March 28 shows Buttigieg with 4 percent of the vote among Democrats nationwide, behind former VP Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Senator Kamala Harris. A state poll released the same day by Emerson College had Buttigieg ahead of both O’Rourke and Harris in Pennsylvania. Buttigieg’s numbers are still quite low but his recent upswing has thrilled his fan base and it could be an indicator of long-term potential as a candidate.

Democrats, you call yourself The Resistance? Then fight behind enemy lines! That’s what a resistance does. You have to get inside the @FoxNews bubble and fight. #Tuckerface pic.twitter.com/TDIB58oJW6 — Bill Maher (@billmaher) March 16, 2019

Bill Maher is an outspoken liberal Democrat known for being tough on members of his own party. Most recently, Maher has criticized Democratic lawmakers who shy away from appearing on Fox News programs. Two weeks ago, on March 15, Maher slammed the DNC for refusing to allow Fox News to host a primary debate. He argues that it is important for Democrats to speak to audiences that do not necessarily agree with them and to “get inside the bubble.” Maher also praised Republicans for being unafraid to appear on “Real Time,” even though Maher primarily attracts a more liberal audience.

That being said, Maher will likely praise Buttigieg on this issue because Mayor Pete recently accepted an invitation from Fox News’ Chris Wallace. Buttigieg appeared on “Fox News Sunday” on March 17, fielding questions on all topics including health care, climate change, adding justices to the Supreme Court, how he would appeal to Midwestern states that voted for President Trump, and why his status as a millennial (he is 37) is a positive attribute. You can see that entire interview embedded above.

The first challenge Bill Maher may have in conducting tonight’s interview is whether he can properly pronounce Mayor Pete’s last name. On March 15 during the “Overtime” segment, embedded above, Maher struggled to say “Buttigieg.” (That moment happens at 3:04 into the clip). The question posed was, “What do you think of Pete Buttigieg’s suggestion that Democrats pack the Supreme Court?” Maher commented that President Roosevelt suggested doing that and that it “didn’t work so well.”