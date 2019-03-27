How to Watch ‘Survivor’ 2019 Episode 7 Online

Season 38 of Survivor, known as the “Edge of Extinction”, is in full swing. The show airs in the 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT time slot on the CBS network, Wednesday nights and, for those who would like to watch new episodes of the show as they air but don’t have a cable subscription, you still have options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Survivor live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Survivor live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This season has put together new contestants, mixed with some veteran survivalists also. Tonight’s episode is titled “There’s Always a Tsist” and the CBS plot description of episode 2 reads, “Alliances are tested after a highly anticipated merge between tribes; one castaway wins the first individual immunity challenge of the season.” Below is a rundown on the two tribes and the contestants on each. And, for those unaware of the new twist this season, those voted out are waiting for an opportunity to rejoin the game. Those who are sitting and waiting as cast-offs, are on the Island of Extinction and they are in bold below.

“MANU” TRIBE

Dan “The Wardog” DaSilva, a law student.

Kelley Wentworth, a Survivor veteran.

Rick Devens, a morning news anchor.

Wendy Diaz, a small business owner.

Lauren O’Connell, a college student.

Reem Daly, works in sales.

Keith Sowell, a pre-med student.

Chris Underwood, a district sales manager.

David Wright, a Survivor veteran.

“KAMA” TRIBE

Joe Anglim, a Survivor veteran.

Aurora McCreary, a divorce lawyer.

Aubry Bracco, a Survivor veteran.

Victoria Baamonde, a waitress.

Ron Clark, a teacher.

Julia Carter, a medical assistant.

Eric Hafemann, a firefighter.

Julie Rosenberg, a toymaker.

Gavin Whitson, a YMCA program director.

Clearly, the Manu Tribe has had a harder time and has had a lot more tribe members voted out. Kelley Wentworth, one of the tribe survivalists, who is a veteran and is still in the game at this point, spoke with Entertainment Weekly about why she thought her tribe was doing so poorly. Wentworth said, “Why were we having a hard time? Oh, man, where do I begin? We were living on about 1/2 cup of rice per day. That’s maybe 200 calories a day, if that. It was a struggle just to walk down to the beach to gather firewood. We had no fuel in the tank. We had no shelter. Our bed was the ground, literally. We laid palm fronds on the dirt and slept on them.” She continued, “Our challenge performances were a direct reflection of what we were experiencing back at camp. We had zero energy, we weren’t sleeping. The list goes on.”

The location of the new season of the show is Fiji again, as it is a favorite location for production. The long-running hit series is like a well-oiled machine at this point, according to production, especially when it comes to the behind-the-scenes work. It’s the new twists, contestants, and challenges that change up the game each season.