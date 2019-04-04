High School Basketball Nationals 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The GEICO High School Nationals basketball tournament will take place from April 4-6, featuring boys and girls teams from around the country.

For the boys’ tournament, the quarterfinal games (Thursday) will all be televised on ESPNU, the semifinals (Friday) will be on ESPN2 and the national championship (Saturday) on ESPN. For the girls, the semifinals (Friday) will be on ESPNU, and the national championship (Saturday) will be on ESPN2.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of all those channels via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN, while the upper three bundles have ESPNU.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN2 are included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle, while ESPNU is in the “Sports Extra” add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of all the games on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the ESPN app.

You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your PlayStation Vue, Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

On the boys side, La Lumiere School of Indiana, who won the title in 2017, enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Lakers are headlined by big man Isaiah Stewart and forward Keion Brooks, seniors who are the No. 6 and No. 23 college recruits in the class, respectively, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Stewart has committed to the Washington Huskies for next season, and Brooks is on his way to the Kentucky Wildcats.

“I know he’s not ranked as high or whatever, but I feel like he’s going to do something special at Kentucky,” Stewart said of Brooks, according to the Lexington Herald Leader. “I feel like it’s going to be a situation where he comes in and as he plays, his stock just keeps on going up. So I’m definitely looking forward to what he does. He’s a hard worker. I feel like he’s going to be one of the hardest workers on the team.

“And when you bring that hard work ethic to Kentucky, they’re going to get you to where you need to be.”

Stewart added: “Me and him play one-on-one a lot, and we always go at each other, talk junk — you know how that is. Our games are always serious. And since he got to La Lumiere, he’s been really, really serious and locked in about just getting better.”

In the first round, the Lakers will play Bishop Gorman of Nevada, who stepped up to play in the tournament after Georgia’s McEachern High School bowed out in March, days after all five of their starters announced they’d be skipping the event.

“While we would have loved having McEachern participate in this year’s GEICO High School Basketball Nationals, we respect their decision and congratulate the Indians on a tremendous season,” said a representative of event creator Paragon Marketing Group, according to USA Today. “McEachern’s withdrawal created a vacancy in the tournament that will be filled by first-time participant Bishop Gorman High School out of Nevada — a program that just won its eighth consecutive state championship. We look forward to having this historically successful program join one of the strongest fields in GEICO Nationals history.”

Bishop Gorman junior power forward Isaiah Cottrell is the No. 56 recruit in his class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

“I’m a power forward but I can do pretty much everything,” Cottrell said, according to the Asbury Park Press. “I like to stretch the floor but I also can attack the basket.”