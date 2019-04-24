Hulu New Releases, May 2019: What’s New on Hulu This Month?

Hulu has finally released a list of what’s coming to the streaming service in May, 2019, and viewers will not be disappointed. With a slew of new documentaries, horror films, and plenty of Hulu original series, there will be plenty of binge-worthy options to choose from.

Horror anthology series Into The Dark: All That We Destroy: Episode 8 premieres on May 3, followed by Comedy Central’s Drunk History: Complete Season 6A the following day. Dozens of movies will be available this coming month, including 90s classic stoner comedies “Dazed and Confused” and “Clerks.” For all you sci-fi lovers out there, “Zombieland” and “Twelve Monkeys” will be available on May 1, with many more films, documentaries and series to follow.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in May:

May 1

Anger Management (2003)

Bait Shop (2008)

Billboard Dad (1998)

The Big Kahuna (2000)

The Birdcage (1997)

Black Rain (1989)

Borat: Learning of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation Kazakhstan (2006)

Breakdown (1997)

Bully (2001)

The Burrowers (2009)

Catacombs (2007)

Cecil B. Demented (2000)

Center Stage (2000)

Chocolat (2000)

Chuck & Buck (2000)

Clerks (1994)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

El Pantra (2018)

The English Patient (1996)

Fair Game (2010)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Flashdance (1983)

The Green Mile (1999)

Ground Control (1998)

Happy Endings (2005)

Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)

Hardware (1990)

Harsh Times (2006)

Hoodlum (1997)

Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)

Imagine Me and You (2005)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kazaam (1996)

The Krays (1990)

Kygo: Stole the Show (2017)

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies (2017)

Larger than Life (1996)

The Landing (2018)

The Last Animals (2017)

Le Divorce (2002)

The Lucky Ones (2008)

Made (2001)

Major League (1989)

Man of the House (2005)

Mermaids (1990)

My Five Wives (2000)

New Guy (2002)

Nick of Time (1995)

The Night We Never Met (1993)

Passport to Paris (1999)

Possums (1998)

The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper (1981)

Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)

Rollerball (1975)

Rollerball (2002)

Shaolin Soccer (2001)

Show of Force (1990)

The Sicilian (1987)

Slow Burn (2000)

Spirit (2002)

Star Kid (1998)

Steak this Movie (2000)

Switching Goals (1999)

The Time Machine (2002)

The Toybox (2018)

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her (2001)

Thirteen (2003)

Twelve Monkeys (1996)

Twice Upon a Yesterday (1999)

Under Siege (1992)

Wargames (1983)

Welcome to Mercy (2018)

Zombieland (2009)

May 2

Dies Irae: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

May 3

Into The Dark: All That We Destroy: Episode 8 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Don’t Believe the Hype: Complete Season 1(Complex)

Everything’s For Sale: Complete Season 1 (Complex)

Jobs Unlisted: Complete Season 1 (Complex)

Price the Hype: Complete Season 1 (Complex)

The Yellow Handkerchief (2008)

May 4

Drunk History: Complete Season 6A (Comedy Central)

Painkillers (2018)

The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

May 6

Crash (2005)

Unicorn (2018)

May 7

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 3A (DUBBED) (Funimation)

May 8

Hillbilly (2019)

May 9

Action Point (2017)

May 10

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

May 11

Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Above Majestic (2018)

Driver X (2018)

Funny Cow (2017)

One Million American Dreams (2018)

Swimming With Men (2018)

May 12

Claws: Complete Season 2 (TNT)

May 13

Angels of Death: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

May 14

The Bachelorette: Season 15 Premiere (ABC)

The Romantics (2010)

May 15

Big Bad BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 2 (Cooking Channel)

Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)

Burgers, Brews & ‘Que: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Cash Cab: Complete Season 13 (Discovery Channel)

Counting On: Complete Seasons 2-3 (TLC)

Diesel Brothers: Complete Seasons 3-4 (Discovery Channel)

Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 7-8 (TLC)

I Found the Gown: Complete Seasons 2-3 (TLC)

La Promesa: Complete Season 1 (Caracol)

Love It or List It: Complete Season 12 (HGTV)

The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 11-12 (TLC)

A Breath Away (2019)

Astral (2018)

Beautiful Girls (1996)

Egg (2019)

Getting Grace (2018)

Iris (2001)

Little Voice (1998)

May 16

MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown: Special Part 1 (FOX)

Knocked Up (2007)

May 17

Catch-22: Complete Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

The Punisher (2004)

May 18

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

The Riot and the Dance: Earth (2018)

May 20

Federal Hill (1994)

May 21

Preacher: Complete Season 3 (AMC)

Bernie the Dolphin (2018)

Jesus’ Son (2000)

May 22

Tracers (2015)

May 23

Baywatch: Complete Series (Fremantle)

MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown: Special Part 2 (FOX)

Backtrace (2018)

Lulu on the Bridge (2011)

May 26

Morning Glory (2011)

May 27

Broad City: Complete Season 5 (Comedy Central)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

May 28

Against the Clock (2019)

May 29

America’s Got Talent: Season 14 Premiere (NBC)

Songland: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Terror: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

May 30

American Ninja Warrior: Season 11 Premiere (NBC)

Angie Tribeca: Complete Season 4 (TBS)

