Hulu New Releases, May 2019: What’s New on Hulu This Month?

Hulu has finally released a list of what’s coming to the streaming service in May, 2019, and viewers will not be disappointed. With a slew of new documentaries, horror films, and plenty of Hulu original series, there will be plenty of binge-worthy options to choose from.
Horror anthology series Into The Dark: All That We Destroy: Episode 8 premieres on May 3, followed by Comedy Central’s Drunk History: Complete Season 6A the following day. Dozens of movies will be available this coming month, including 90s classic stoner comedies “Dazed and Confused” and “Clerks.” For all you sci-fi lovers out there, “Zombieland” and “Twelve Monkeys” will be available on May 1, with many more films, documentaries and series to follow.
Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in May:
May 1
- Anger Management (2003)
- Bait Shop (2008)
- Billboard Dad (1998)
- The Big Kahuna (2000)
- The Birdcage (1997)
- Black Rain (1989)
- Borat: Learning of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation Kazakhstan (2006)
- Breakdown (1997)
- Bully (2001)
- The Burrowers (2009)
- Catacombs (2007)
- Cecil B. Demented (2000)
- Center Stage (2000)
- Chocolat (2000)
- Chuck & Buck (2000)
- Clerks (1994)
- Dazed and Confused (1993)
- Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
- El Pantra (2018)
- The English Patient (1996)
- Fair Game (2010)
- Fatal Attraction (1987)
- Flashdance (1983)
- The Green Mile (1999)
- Ground Control (1998)
- Happy Endings (2005)
- Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)
- Hardware (1990)
- Harsh Times (2006)
- Hoodlum (1997)
- Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)
- Imagine Me and You (2005)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- Kazaam (1996)
- The Krays (1990)
- Kygo: Stole the Show (2017)
- Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies (2017)
- Larger than Life (1996)
- The Landing (2018)
- The Last Animals (2017)
- Le Divorce (2002)
- The Lucky Ones (2008)
- Made (2001)
- Major League (1989)
- Man of the House (2005)
- Mermaids (1990)
- My Five Wives (2000)
- New Guy (2002)
- Nick of Time (1995)
- The Night We Never Met (1993)
- Passport to Paris (1999)
- Possums (1998)
- The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper (1981)
- Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)
- Rollerball (1975)
- Rollerball (2002)
- Shaolin Soccer (2001)
- Show of Force (1990)
- The Sicilian (1987)
- Slow Burn (2000)
- Spirit (2002)
- Star Kid (1998)
- Steak this Movie (2000)
- Switching Goals (1999)
- The Time Machine (2002)
- The Toybox (2018)
- Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her (2001)
- Thirteen (2003)
- Twelve Monkeys (1996)
- Twice Upon a Yesterday (1999)
- Under Siege (1992)
- Wargames (1983)
- Welcome to Mercy (2018)
- Zombieland (2009)
May 2
- Dies Irae: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)
May 3
- Into The Dark: All That We Destroy: Episode 8 Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Don’t Believe the Hype: Complete Season 1(Complex)
- Everything’s For Sale: Complete Season 1 (Complex)
- Jobs Unlisted: Complete Season 1 (Complex)
- Price the Hype: Complete Season 1 (Complex)
- The Yellow Handkerchief (2008)
May 4
- Drunk History: Complete Season 6A (Comedy Central)
- Painkillers (2018)
- The Clovehitch Killer (2018)
May 6
- Crash (2005)
- Unicorn (2018)
May 7
- My Hero Academia: Complete Season 3A (DUBBED) (Funimation)
May 8
- Hillbilly (2019)
May 9
- Action Point (2017)
May 10
- Dinosaur 13 (2014)
May 11
- Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)
- Above Majestic (2018)
- Driver X (2018)
- Funny Cow (2017)
- One Million American Dreams (2018)
- Swimming With Men (2018)
May 12
- Claws: Complete Season 2 (TNT)
May 13
- Angels of Death: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
May 14
- The Bachelorette: Season 15 Premiere (ABC)
- The Romantics (2010)
May 15
- Big Bad BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 2 (Cooking Channel)
- Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)
- Burgers, Brews & ‘Que: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)
- Cash Cab: Complete Season 13 (Discovery Channel)
- Counting On: Complete Seasons 2-3 (TLC)
- Diesel Brothers: Complete Seasons 3-4 (Discovery Channel)
- Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
- Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 7-8 (TLC)
- I Found the Gown: Complete Seasons 2-3 (TLC)
- La Promesa: Complete Season 1 (Caracol)
- Love It or List It: Complete Season 12 (HGTV)
- The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 11-12 (TLC)
- A Breath Away (2019)
- Astral (2018)
- Beautiful Girls (1996)
- Egg (2019)
- Getting Grace (2018)
- Iris (2001)
- Little Voice (1998)
May 16
- MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown: Special Part 1 (FOX)
- Knocked Up (2007)
May 17
- Catch-22: Complete Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Punisher: War Zone (2008)
- The Punisher (2004)
May 18
- Thanks for Sharing (2013)
- The Riot and the Dance: Earth (2018)
May 20
- Federal Hill (1994)
May 21
- Preacher: Complete Season 3 (AMC)
- Bernie the Dolphin (2018)
- Jesus’ Son (2000)
May 22
- Tracers (2015)
May 23
- Baywatch: Complete Series (Fremantle)
- MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown: Special Part 2 (FOX)
- Backtrace (2018)
- Lulu on the Bridge (2011)
May 26
- Morning Glory (2011)
May 27
- Broad City: Complete Season 5 (Comedy Central)
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
May 28
- Against the Clock (2019)
May 29
- America’s Got Talent: Season 14 Premiere (NBC)
- Songland: Series Premiere (NBC)
- The Terror: Complete Season 1 (AMC)
May 30
- American Ninja Warrior: Season 11 Premiere (NBC)
- Angie Tribeca: Complete Season 4 (TBS)
