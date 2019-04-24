Hulu New Releases, May 2019: What’s New on Hulu This Month?

Hulu New Releases, May 2019: What’s New on Hulu This Month?

Hulu has finally released a list of what’s coming to the streaming service in May, 2019, and viewers will not be disappointed. With a slew of new documentaries, horror films, and plenty of Hulu original series, there will be plenty of binge-worthy options to choose from.

Horror anthology series Into The Dark: All That We Destroy: Episode 8 premieres on May 3, followed by Comedy Central’s Drunk History: Complete Season 6A the following day. Dozens of movies will be available this coming month, including 90s classic stoner comedies “Dazed and Confused” and “Clerks.” For all you sci-fi lovers out there, “Zombieland” and “Twelve Monkeys” will be available on May 1, with many more films, documentaries and series to follow.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in May:

May 1

  • Anger Management (2003)
  • Bait Shop (2008)
  • Billboard Dad (1998)
  • The Big Kahuna (2000)
  • The Birdcage (1997)
  • Black Rain (1989)
  • Borat: Learning of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation Kazakhstan (2006)
  • Breakdown (1997)
  • Bully (2001)
  • The Burrowers (2009)
  • Catacombs (2007)
  • Cecil B. Demented (2000)
  • Center Stage (2000)
  • Chocolat (2000)
  • Chuck & Buck (2000)
  • Clerks (1994)
  • Dazed and Confused (1993)
  • Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
  • El Pantra (2018)
  • The English Patient (1996)
  • Fair Game (2010)
  • Fatal Attraction (1987)
  • Flashdance (1983)
  • The Green Mile (1999)
  • Ground Control (1998)
  • Happy Endings (2005)
  • Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)
  • Hardware (1990)
  • Harsh Times (2006)
  • Hoodlum (1997)
  • Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)
  • Imagine Me and You (2005)
  • Julie & Julia (2009)
  • Kazaam (1996)
  • The Krays (1990)
  • Kygo: Stole the Show (2017)
  • Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies (2017)
  • Larger than Life (1996)
  • The Landing (2018)
  • The Last Animals (2017)
  • Le Divorce (2002)
  • The Lucky Ones (2008)
  • Made (2001)
  • Major League (1989)
  • Man of the House (2005)
  • Mermaids (1990)
  • My Five Wives (2000)
  • New Guy (2002)
  • Nick of Time (1995)
  • The Night We Never Met (1993)
  • Passport to Paris (1999)
  • Possums (1998)
  • The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper (1981)
  • Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)
  • Rollerball (1975)
  • Rollerball (2002)
  • Shaolin Soccer (2001)
  • Show of Force (1990)
  • The Sicilian (1987)
  • Slow Burn (2000)
  • Spirit (2002)
  • Star Kid (1998)
  • Steak this Movie (2000)
  • Switching Goals (1999)
  • The Time Machine (2002)
  • The Toybox (2018)
  • Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her (2001)
  • Thirteen (2003)
  • Twelve Monkeys (1996)
  • Twice Upon a Yesterday (1999)
  • Under Siege (1992)
  • Wargames (1983)
  • Welcome to Mercy (2018)
  • Zombieland (2009)

May 2

  • Dies Irae: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Crunchyroll)

May 3

  • Into The Dark: All That We Destroy: Episode 8 Premiere (Hulu Original)
  • Don’t Believe the Hype: Complete Season 1(Complex)
  • Everything’s For Sale: Complete Season 1 (Complex)
  • Jobs Unlisted: Complete Season 1 (Complex)
  • Price the Hype: Complete Season 1 (Complex)
  • The Yellow Handkerchief (2008)

May 4

  • Drunk History: Complete Season 6A (Comedy Central)
  • Painkillers (2018)
  • The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

May 6

  • Crash (2005)
  • Unicorn (2018)

May 7

  • My Hero Academia: Complete Season 3A (DUBBED) (Funimation)

May 8

  • Hillbilly (2019)

May 9

  • Action Point (2017)

May 10

  • Dinosaur 13 (2014)

May 11

  • Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)
  • Above Majestic (2018)
  • Driver X (2018)
  • Funny Cow (2017)
  • One Million American Dreams (2018)
  • Swimming With Men (2018)

May 12

  • Claws: Complete Season 2 (TNT)

May 13

  • Angels of Death: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

May 14

  • The Bachelorette: Season 15 Premiere (ABC)
  • The Romantics (2010)

May 15

  • Big Bad BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 2 (Cooking Channel)
  • Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)
  • Burgers, Brews & ‘Que: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)
  • Cash Cab: Complete Season 13 (Discovery Channel)
  • Counting On: Complete Seasons 2-3 (TLC)
  • Diesel Brothers: Complete Seasons 3-4 (Discovery Channel)
  • Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
  • Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 7-8 (TLC)
  • I Found the Gown: Complete Seasons 2-3 (TLC)
  • La Promesa: Complete Season 1 (Caracol)
  • Love It or List It: Complete Season 12 (HGTV)
  • The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 11-12 (TLC)
  • A Breath Away (2019)
  • Astral (2018)
  • Beautiful Girls (1996)
  • Egg (2019)
  • Getting Grace (2018)
  • Iris (2001)
  • Little Voice (1998)

May 16

  • MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown: Special Part 1 (FOX)
  • Knocked Up (2007)

May 17

  • Catch-22: Complete Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
  • Punisher: War Zone (2008)
  • The Punisher (2004)

May 18

  • Thanks for Sharing (2013)
  • The Riot and the Dance: Earth (2018)

May 20

  • Federal Hill (1994)

May 21

  • Preacher: Complete Season 3 (AMC)
  • Bernie the Dolphin (2018)
  • Jesus’ Son (2000)

May 22

  • Tracers (2015)

May 23

  • Baywatch: Complete Series (Fremantle)
  • MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown: Special Part 2 (FOX)
  • Backtrace (2018)
  • Lulu on the Bridge (2011)

May 26

  • Morning Glory (2011)

May 27

  • Broad City: Complete Season 5 (Comedy Central)
  • The Frozen Ground (2013)

May 28

  • Against the Clock (2019)

May 29

  • America’s Got Talent: Season 14 Premiere (NBC)
  • Songland: Series Premiere (NBC)
  • The Terror: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

May 30

  • American Ninja Warrior: Season 11 Premiere (NBC)
  • Angie Tribeca: Complete Season 4 (TBS)

