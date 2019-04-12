Lomachenko vs Crolla Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Vasyl Lomachenko, who is regarded by many as the top pound-for-pound boxer in the business, will defend his WBA and WBO world lightweight titles against Jose Pedraza Saturday night in Los Angeles. The main card starts at 11 p.m. ET.

Lomachenko vs Crolla Preview

After winning a pair of Olympic gold medals during what was one of the most decorated amateur careers of all-time, Lomachenko has already accomplished more in 13 professional fights than most boxers will come close to in their entire careers. He’s picked up world titles in three different weight classes, he unified the WBA and WBO lightweight titles for the first time since 2009 and he’s No. 1 in ESPN’s pound-for-pound rankings.

His opponent on Saturday night, Anthony Crolla is a solid fighter but not nearly on Lomachenko’s level. The Mancunian is a former WBA world lightweight title holder and has picked up three wins in a row, but he’s also not far removed from a pair of defeats against Jorge Linares, the same man Lomachenko knocked out last May.

“I want to be in there against the best, carry out the plan and shock the world,” Crolla said. “I don’t see it as if I’m somehow lucky to be sharing the ring with him. Yes, I admire him greatly but my plan is to shock the world. I have earned this shot.”

Despite Crolla’s confidence, though, this is a big-time mismatch. The odds may differ slightly depending on where you look, but one thing remains the same: Crolla is a massive underdog.

That said, no matter how predictable the outcome might be, Lomachenko’s fights are must-see TV. Dominance can sometimes be boring (Floyd Mayweather’s dominant defensive style, for example, wasn’t always fun to watch for more casual fans), but the way Lomachenko breaks down his opponents is always entertaining.

He made each of his last four opponents at super featherweight (Nicholas Walters, Jason Sosa, Miguel Marriaga, Guillermo Rigondeaux) quit, and since moving to lightweight, he defeated Linares via a 10th-round TKO despite tearing his labrum during the fight, and then he picked apart Jose Pedraza in devastating fashion for 12 rounds.

Lomachenko landed *42 power punches* in Round 11 🥊 pic.twitter.com/SMw1bFsBlr — ESPN (@espn) December 9, 2018

Speed, power, accuracy. “Hi-Tech” is a machine-like technician, and most boxing fans are already well aware that anytime he steps inside the ring–no matter the opponent–you’re going to see a dazzling show.

You can expect that to once again be the case Saturday night in LA.

In the co-main event, Gilberto Ramirez (39-0-0) vs Tommy Karepency (29-6-1) in the former’s first bout at light heavyweight, while 27-year-old prospect Arnold Barboza Jr. (20-0-0) will take on former world champion Mike Alvarado (40-4-0) on the undercard.

