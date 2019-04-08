How to Order UFC 236 PPV – On Sale Right Now

Featuring a pair of title fights in Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier and Kelvin Gastelum vs Israel Adesanya, UFC 236 is shaping up as one of the most anticipated fight nights of the year.

If you want to order UFC 236, Saturday night’s event from Atlanta marks the first PPV available exclusively through ESPN+.

That means the ordering process is going to be different, so here’s a rundown on how to buy the UFC 236 PPV:

How to Order UFC 236 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ to purchase UFC 236, so your options for ordering are dependent on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($59.88 value) and UFC 236 ($59.99 value) for $79.99.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch the UFC 236 early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

Essentially, you’re getting the UFC PPV for $5 cheaper than it used to be, you’re getting a year of ESPN+ (which also includes Vasyl Lomachenko vs Anthony Crolla on Friday night) for $20, and then for any future PPV’s you want in the next year, you’ll just have buy them individually like normal.

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can order UFC 236 right here for $59.99, which is $5 less than the old price.

The price may say $79.99 (reflecting the bundle for new subscribers) if you’re not already signed into your ESPN+ account, but after selecting “Buy Now”, you’ll sign in to your account and the price will then change to $59.99.

Where to Watch UFC 236

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch the UFC 236 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 236 Preview

The main event may just be worth the price of admission by itself.

Holloway has not only won 13 consecutive fights, but he has put forth his best performances on the brightest stages–his last four fights have all been PPV headliners, and in those four fights, he has four knockouts (Anthony Pettis, Jose Aldo twice and Brian Ortega), two Performance of the Night bonuses and two Fight of the Night bonuses.

Looking to join Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes as the only simultaneous two-division champs in UFC history, Holloway will now take aim at the interim lightweight belt. But he’s not as concerned about the titles as he is with beating–and thus becoming–the best.

“The belt is the belt, you know?” “Blessed” said. “I’m not here to fight for belts. I’m here to fight the toughest guy. My son, Rush, doesn’t know how many belts I have. I put them in the closet. They can come out after I’m done fighting, but right now, we’re trying to focus on being the best fighter, and I told UFC – it’s as simple as this – I told UFC, ‘Send me the hardest fights,’ and this is what they did.”

Against Poirier, Holloway will get an opportunity to avenge one of his three career MMA defeats. Poirier handed Holloway his first loss back in February of 2012 when they were headlining the preliminary card at UFC 143.

Poirier, meanwhile, has been on a similarly dominant run as of late, winning his last four fights (with a no contest against Eddie Alvarez mixed in) while earning a performance bonus (three Fight of the Night, one Performance of the Night) in each to set up his first title shot.

“Even though the way this thing came together last minute, out of the blue…this wasn’t an accident,” he said. “This was destiny. This was twelve years of work and preparation. This was no mistake. Everything is happening the way it’s supposed to happen. By no means do I feel like this was just a lucky chance; I’ve earned this.”

This has easy Fight of the Year potential, and if that wasn’t enough, there’s another title fight on tap for Saturday night.

Gastelum and Adesanya will square off for the interim middleweight championship while champion Robert Whittaker recovers from injuries.

Gastelum, who was originally supposed to face Whittaker at UFC 234, has defeated Michael Bisping and Ronaldo Souza in his last two fights, while Adesanya is a quickly rising star who has won all five of his UFC bouts and most recently defeated the legendary (albeit declining) Anderson Silva.

There are three other fights on the main card: Ovince Saint Preux vs Nikita Krylov (light heavyweight), Alan Jouban vs Dwight Grant (welterweight) and Eryk Anders vs Khalil Rountree Jr (light heavyweight).

