Bernie Sanders’ Fox News Town Hall Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Bernie Sanders is answering questions and addressing voters during a town hall on Fox News today, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. Here are all the details about how to watch a live stream of the town hall online.

NOTE: Bernie Sanders has released all 10 years of his tax returns. You can read all of them in Heavy’s story here.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox News on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox News is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox News. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include Fox News. You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

If You Do Have a Cable Subscription

If you do have a cable subscription, then you can watch on Fox News’ own live stream here. But you’ll need to log in with a cable or satellite subscription to watch the full town hall this way.

Additional Options

A Bernie Sanders supporter also has a live stream up on Twitch with live commentary that will show the town hall as it airs. You can watch that stream at this link.

A low-quality live stream is also below. If you would like your views to count for ratings, use one of the methods below to watch a high-quality live stream on Fox News itself. Ratings can be an important indicator of interest in a candidate.

Preview

This town hall comes right after Bernie Sanders was shown as the lead in a poll by Emerson Polling. Sanders was at the top with 29 percent. In second place was Joe Biden with 24 percent, and Pete Buttigieg soared to third with nine percent.

Many are also expecting Sanders to release his tax returns either during the town hall or perhaps shortly after. He has stated that he might release his tax returns by April 15. Sanders did release one year of tax returns during his 2016 campaign (his returns from 2014.) Like he said at the time, they were pretty mundane.

The 2014 tax return showed his salary and an itemized list of deductions and income. It was relatively straightforward, since Sanders has a lower income when compared to other candidates at the time. For example, his income back then was $156,441 in wages, plus $39,281 in Social Security benefits and $4,982 in pensions. He and his wife Jane also had business income of $4,900.

Among the deductions on his 2014 return were:

$22,946 on home mortgage interest

$14,843 on real estate taxes

$9,666 on state and local income taxes

$8,000 in gifts to charity

$350 in gifts to charity other than by cash or check

$4,473 in unreimbursed job expenses, which according to tax law can include fees such as union dues and travel

This year he says he will be a millionaire in his tax returns, mostly due to book sales.

While you’re waiting for Sanders’ town hall to begin, why not rewatch the one he did with Fox in 2016?

Although some have criticized Sanders for going on Fox News, most believe it’s a smart strategy to get in front of voters who might not hear his views otherwise.

You can stay updated on Bernie Sanders news written by this article’s author by joining the email list here and choosing the Bernie Sanders and Tulsi category.

READ NEXT: Bernie Sanders Stopped Iowa Rally Speech to Help Supporters Standing Behind Him