Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Live Stream in the U.S., UK, Canada & Around the World

We’re heading into the finish line for Game of Thrones, and fans just aren’t ready for Season 8 to end. And yet here were are, ready to watch the second-to-last episode. Season 8 Episode 5 is airing at 9 p.m. Eastern today, May 12, 2019 (or 2 a.m. in the UK on May 13 simultaneously.) If you’re wanting to watch the fifth episode via live stream, we have details below for different parts of the world. You’ll likely want to catch tonight’s episode live so you can avoid as many spoilers as possible. (This article will have spoilers from last week’s episode at the end.)

First, we’ll look at options commonly available in the United States and then move on to other countries.

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content here through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Additional Options

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more.

(By the way, if you watch on HBO Now, you might get to start watching about three minutes before everyone else. The episodes typically premiere about 8:57 p.m. Eastern on HBO Now, but you might want to start refreshing around 8:55 p.m. Eastern.)

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO.

How To Live Stream in the UK

While viewers in the U.S. can watch at 9 p.m. Eastern on May 12 on TV or online, UK viewers will be tuning in for a live viewing at 2 a.m. on Monday, May 13. However, if that’s a little too late for you, the episode will air again the night of May 13 at 9 p.m. BST, so you might just want to wait until the evening premiere in the UK.

Game of Thrones will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic rather than HBO. You can’t stream from HBO if you’re in the UK, but you can stream live at 2 a.m. BST in the UK with NOW TV, which is Sky’s stand-alone streaming service. The app can be watched on a range of devices, including PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, PC or Mac, EETV, Youview, and more. Up to four devices can be activated on NOW TV. You can also watch the show later after it is live streamed via NOW TV or stream it again at 9 p.m. on May 6 when it airs in the UK a second time on Sky Atlantic.

If you have a Sky subscription, you can also use SKY GO to stream the episode, which will stream simultaneously with the live TV broadcast.

If you’re in the UK and you don’t have a Sky subscription, you can get a seven-day free trial of NOW TV and then pay £7.99 a month to access the rest of the season as it airs.

Meanwhile in Germany, the episode will air at 3 a.m. on May 13.

How to Live Stream in Canada

Your best option is watching the new Game of Thrones episodes on Crave, which will air the episodes at the same time that they’re airing in the U.S. on May 12. The only downside is that you will need to pay for an HBO package on top of the Crave price to watch. This is the first time that Canadians have been able to stream Game of Thrones legally without a cable subscription.

How To Live Stream in Australia

If you’re in Australia, your option for live streaming is using Foxtel Go. This service is available only to residential or Foxtel subscribers in Australia. But with it, you can stream simultaneously with the live TV broadcast on Foxtel. You can use this service on your browser, Google Play, or the Apple App Store. The fourth episode will stream on May 13.

How To Live Stream in Sweden, Norway, Denmark & Finland

If you’re in Sweden, Norway, Denmark or Finland, you can live stream using HBO Nordic. This service is only available to Residential or Nordic subscribers in the above areas. The episodes will stream with subtitles simultaneously with the live TV broadcast.

How To Live Stream in India

Your option in India is Hotstar. This is India’s video streaming service and it will air episodes simultaneously to the TV broadcast. The fifth episode will air on May 13.

Last week was heartbreaking and fans are hoping against hope that this week isn’t nearly as heartbreaking. But this is Game of Thrones, so that hope is unlikely. In Episode 3 was lost Jorah, Theon, Lyanna Mormont, the Night King (and that was tough for fans who hoped his mythology would last longer), Melisandre, Beric, Edd Tollett, and hordes of Dothraki and Unsullied. Then last week we lost Rhaegal and Missandei. Missandei’s last words to Daenerys were “Dracarys” or “burn them.” I personally don’t think Daenerys is becoming the Mad King again, like Varys is worried about. I think she’s being pushed into a corner by Sansa and Arya, who refuse to trust her after she’s sacrificed so much for them (and even though they decided to trust Jaime and Theon over much less.) She’s also tried Tyrion’s diplomacy ideas over and over and only lost her children (the dragons) and others valuable to her as a result. If she chooses a little Dracarys, it’s a terrible side effect of war, but may be the only way to stop even more deaths from Cersei down the line.

Fans are reeling over Missandei and Rhaegal’s deaths. The Inside the Episode that aired after Episode 4 didn’t help much when Benioff said Dany “forgot” about the Iron Fleet. In fact, this video was made in response:

Do you believe the idea that Dany temporarily forgot about them?

Either way, what’s done is now done. Will Jon be influenced by all the voices in his ear and turn against Daenerys? Although he made the right move in keeping Ghost safe, he did leave him without so much as a pat on the head and a “good boy,” which makes me worry about Jon’s state of mind. I’m not sure what he’ll do about Daenerys. I also, however, hope that Dany might learn to trust Jon a little more. He’s true to his word and will refuse to take the Iron Throne, if she’ll only trust him and listen to his advice.

The person I feel the sorriest for right now is Grey Worm, who lost his entire future with Missandei. :( I’m imagining he will keep his word and guard her people even though she’s gone.

