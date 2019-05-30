Hulu, June 2019: What’s New on Hulu This Month? What’s Leaving?

Hulu has finally released a list of what’s coming to the streaming service in June, 2019, and viewers will not be disappointed. With a slew of new documentaries, horror films, and plenty of Hulu original series, there will be plenty of binge-worthy options to choose from.

All of the Friday the 13th movies are coming back to Hulu, as well as a slew of other classics (both horror and otherwise), including The Rocky Horror Picture Show, American Psycho and more. The Handmaid’s Tale, Into the Dark (episode 9) and 12 Monkeys are all returning to the streaming platform this month as well, so there is plenty to keep you busy when you’re not outside enjoying the weather.

However, as expected, Hulu is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been around forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on their favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.

Here’s what’s coming to, and leaving, Hulu in June:

June 1

Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu Original Documentary)

100 Things to do Before High School

The 13th Warrior

A Brilliant Young Mind

Along Came a Spider

American Loser

American Psycho

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird!

The Any Bully

Antitrust

Battle Ground

Behind Enemy Lines

Best Player

The Big Wedding

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf

Blaze You Out

Body of Evidence

Brown Sugar

The Burbs

Center Stage

Cougars, Inc.

The Crazies

Dante’s Peak

The Devil Wears Prada

The Doors

Dragonheart

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dysfunktional Family

Emperor

Eulogy

Existenz

F/X

F/X 2

Flawless

Fluke

Free Money

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th – Part II

Friday the 13th – Part III

Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Fun Size

The Ghost Writer

The Gift

Godsend

Hamlet

Hart’s War

Hitman

Independence Day

Italian for Beginners

Jennifer 8

Jinxed

Kindergarten Cop

Kinky Boots

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Less Than Zero

Liar, Liar Vampire

The Letter

The Lonely Man

Lost and Delirious

The Mighty

Mission: Impossible

Next Day Air

Night of the Living Dead 3D

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

NYC Underground

One Crazy Cruise

Patriot Games

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

The People vs. George Lucas

Point Break

Poseidon

Private Parts

The Puffy Chair

Reindeer Games

Reservoir Dogs

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise

Ride

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again

Rounders

Rufus

Rufus 2

Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Snow White

Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Three Jacks and a Beanstock

The Secret of NIMH

Semi-Pro

Still Waiting

Straw Dogs

The Surrogate

To Live and Die in L.A.

Waiting…

Wonderland

June 3

The Weekly (Hulu Original Series)

Vox Lux

June 4

District 9

Jackass 3

June 5

The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original Series)

June 6

Shakespeare in Love

June 7

Into The Dark: They Come Knocking, Episode 9 Premiere (Hulu Original Series)

June 10

Celebrity Family Feud, Season 5

The $100,000 Pyramid, Season 4

To Tell the Truth, Season 4

Vice

June 11

So You Think You Can Dance, Season 16

I Still See You

June 13

Card Sharks (Series Premiere)

First Responders Live (Series Premiere)

Match Game (Season 5 Premiere)

Press Your Luck (Series Premiere)

June 14

No Strings Attached

June 15

12 Monkeys, Season 4

A Walk on the Moon

Highlander IV: Endgame

Marvin’s Room

Next Stop Wonderland

Tadpole

June 16

The Riveras, Complete Season 3

The Good Shepherd

June 17

Das Boot, Complete Season 1

June 18

Grand Hotel (Series Premiere)

Star vs. The Forces of Evil, Complete Season 4

June 19

Good Trouble, Season 2 Premiere

June 21

Family Food Fight (Series Premiere)

Holey Moley (Series Premiere)

Reef Break (Series Premiere)

The Bravest Knight (Series Premiere) Hulu Original Animated Series

The Wall (Series Premiere)

Spin the Wheel (Series Premiere)

Out of the Blue

June 24

Hurley

Juliet, Naked

June 28

Diane

June 29

The Spy Who Dumped Me

June 30

True Grit

What’s Leaving Hulu in June?

Leaving

1492: Conquest of Paradise

20 Weeks

27 Alien Encounters

Akeelah and the Bee

American Ghost Hunter

American Meth

Bakery in Brooklyn

Barton Fink

Beowulf

Bible Conspiracies

Big Fat Liar

Blow

Blown Away

Bounce

Christmas Crush

Christmas in Wonderland

Cold Mountain

Cropsey

Darkness

Days of Thunder

Dear Santa

Double Team

Dragonslayer

Eastern Promises

Easy Rider

Everything Must Go

Gamer

Happy Feet

Heaven’s Gate

I Think I Love My Wife

Jim Norton: Please Be Offended

Jumanji

Kill the Irishman

Killer Legends

Liberty Stands Still

License to Drive

Like Mike

Paranormal Activity

Penelope

Primal Fear

Project Nim

Six Degrees of Separation

Soldiers of the Damned

Stories We Tell

Sunshine Cleaning

Surf’s Up

Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania

Ultraviolet

Undisputed

Uninvited Guest

Up in Smoke

White Noise

Yours, Mine & Ours

Zathura: A Space Adventure

