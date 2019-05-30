Hulu, June 2019: What’s New on Hulu This Month? What’s Leaving?

Hulu has finally released a list of what’s coming to the streaming service in June, 2019, and viewers will not be disappointed. With a slew of new documentaries, horror films, and plenty of Hulu original series, there will be plenty of binge-worthy options to choose from.
All of the Friday the 13th movies are coming back to Hulu, as well as a slew of other classics (both horror and otherwise), including The Rocky Horror Picture Show, American Psycho and more. The Handmaid’s Tale, Into the Dark (episode 9) and 12 Monkeys are all returning to the streaming platform this month as well, so there is plenty to keep you busy when you’re not outside enjoying the weather.
However, as expected, Hulu is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been around forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on their favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.
Here’s what’s coming to, and leaving, Hulu in June:
June 1
- Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu Original Documentary)
- 100 Things to do Before High School
- The 13th Warrior
- A Brilliant Young Mind
- Along Came a Spider
- American Loser
- American Psycho
- And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird!
- The Any Bully
- Antitrust
- Battle Ground
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Best Player
- The Big Wedding
- The Boy Who Cried Werewolf
- Blaze You Out
- Body of Evidence
- Brown Sugar
- The Burbs
- Center Stage
- Cougars, Inc.
- The Crazies
- Dante’s Peak
- The Devil Wears Prada
- The Doors
- Dragonheart
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning
- Dysfunktional Family
- Emperor
- Eulogy
- Existenz
- F/X
- F/X 2
- Flawless
- Fluke
- Free Money
- Friday the 13th
- Friday the 13th – Part II
- Friday the 13th – Part III
- Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter
- Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning
- Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives
- Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood
- Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- Fun Size
- The Ghost Writer
- The Gift
- Godsend
- Hamlet
- Hart’s War
- Hitman
- Independence Day
- Italian for Beginners
- Jennifer 8
- Jinxed
- Kindergarten Cop
- Kinky Boots
- Legends of the Hidden Temple
- Less Than Zero
- Liar, Liar Vampire
- The Letter
- The Lonely Man
- Lost and Delirious
- The Mighty
- Mission: Impossible
- Next Day Air
- Night of the Living Dead 3D
- Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
- NYC Underground
- One Crazy Cruise
- Patriot Games
- Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
- The People vs. George Lucas
- Point Break
- Poseidon
- Private Parts
- The Puffy Chair
- Reindeer Games
- Reservoir Dogs
- Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise
- Ride
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again
- Rounders
- Rufus
- Rufus 2
- Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Snow White
- Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Three Jacks and a Beanstock
- The Secret of NIMH
- Semi-Pro
- Still Waiting
- Straw Dogs
- The Surrogate
- To Live and Die in L.A.
- Waiting…
- Wonderland
June 3
- The Weekly (Hulu Original Series)
- Vox Lux
June 4
- District 9
- Jackass 3
June 5
- The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original Series)
June 6
- Shakespeare in Love
June 7
- Into The Dark: They Come Knocking, Episode 9 Premiere (Hulu Original Series)
June 10
- Celebrity Family Feud, Season 5
- The $100,000 Pyramid, Season 4
- To Tell the Truth, Season 4
- Vice
June 11
- So You Think You Can Dance, Season 16
- I Still See You
June 13
- Card Sharks (Series Premiere)
- First Responders Live (Series Premiere)
- Match Game (Season 5 Premiere)
- Press Your Luck (Series Premiere)
June 14
- No Strings Attached
June 15
- 12 Monkeys, Season 4
- A Walk on the Moon
- Highlander IV: Endgame
- Marvin’s Room
- Next Stop Wonderland
- Tadpole
June 16
- The Riveras, Complete Season 3
- The Good Shepherd
June 17
- Das Boot, Complete Season 1
June 18
- Grand Hotel (Series Premiere)
- Star vs. The Forces of Evil, Complete Season 4
June 19
- Good Trouble, Season 2 Premiere
June 21
- Family Food Fight (Series Premiere)
- Holey Moley (Series Premiere)
- Reef Break (Series Premiere)
- The Bravest Knight (Series Premiere) Hulu Original Animated Series
- The Wall (Series Premiere)
- Spin the Wheel (Series Premiere)
- Out of the Blue
June 24
- Hurley
- Juliet, Naked
June 28
- Diane
June 29
- The Spy Who Dumped Me
June 30
- True Grit
What’s Leaving Hulu in June?
Leaving
- 1492: Conquest of Paradise
- 20 Weeks
- 27 Alien Encounters
- Akeelah and the Bee
- American Ghost Hunter
- American Meth
- Bakery in Brooklyn
- Barton Fink
- Beowulf
- Bible Conspiracies
- Big Fat Liar
- Blow
- Blown Away
- Bounce
- Christmas Crush
- Christmas in Wonderland
- Cold Mountain
- Cropsey
- Darkness
- Days of Thunder
- Dear Santa
- Double Team
- Dragonslayer
- Eastern Promises
- Easy Rider
- Everything Must Go
- Gamer
- Happy Feet
- Heaven’s Gate
- I Think I Love My Wife
- Jim Norton: Please Be Offended
- Jumanji
- Kill the Irishman
- Killer Legends
- Liberty Stands Still
- License to Drive
- Like Mike
- Paranormal Activity
- Penelope
- Primal Fear
- Project Nim
- Six Degrees of Separation
- Soldiers of the Damned
- Stories We Tell
- Sunshine Cleaning
- Surf’s Up
- Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania
- Ultraviolet
- Undisputed
- Uninvited Guest
- Up in Smoke
- White Noise
- Yours, Mine & Ours
- Zathura: A Space Adventure
