Netflix, June 2019: What’s New on Netflix? What’s Leaving?

Netflix’s lineup for June, 2019 has been released and the new month is packed full of binge-worthy shows, movies and documentaries to keep you occupied when you’re not outside enjoying the weather.

Black Mirror, season 5, Grey’s Anatomy, season 15, and Dark, season 2 are all coming to Netflix this month, alongside movies like Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Zookeeper. Plenty of Netflix originals, documentaries and a couple of classic films will make their way to the streaming platform as well.

However, in true Netflix form, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been available through Netflix forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.

Here’s what’s coming to, and leaving, Netflix in June, 2019:

June 1

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Arthdal Chronicles

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Batman Begins

Cabaret

Carrie

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Dynasty, Season 2

Good Night, and Good Luck

Gran Torino

Life in the Doghouse

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Magic Mike

Network

Oh, Ramona!

Platoon

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

Satan & Adam

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Phantom of the Opera

The Space Between Us

What a Girl Wants

June 3

Documentary Now!, Season 3

Malibu Rescue: The Series

June 4

Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome

June 5

A Silent Voice

Black Mirror, Season 5

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

June 6

Alles ist gut

Todos lo saben

June 7

3%, Season 3

Belmonte

The Black Godfather

The Chef Show

Designated Survivor, Season 3

Elisa & Marcela

I Am Mother

Pachamama

Rock My Heart

Super Monsters Monster Pets

Tales of the City

June 8

Berlin, I Love You

June 11

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 12

Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

June 13

The 3rd Eye 2

Jinn

Kakegurui xx

June 14

Aggretsuko, Season 2

The Alcàsser Murders

Awake: The Million Dollar Game

Charité at War

Cinderella Pop

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 5

Leila

Life Overtakes Me

Marlon, Season 2

Murder Mystery

Unité 42

June 15

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 15

June 16

Cop Car

June 19

Beats

The Edge of Democracy

June 20

Le Chant du Loup

June 21

Ad Vitam

Bolívar

The Casketeers, Season 2

The Confession Tapes, Season 2

Dark, Season 2

The End of Evangelion

Evangelion: Death (True)

Girls Incarcerated, Season 2

GO! Live Your Way, Season 2

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil

La misma sangre

Mr. Iglesias

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shooter, Season 3

June 24

Forest of Piano, Season 2

June 25

Mike Epps: Only One Mike

June 26

The Golem

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Zookeeper

June 28

20th Century Women

7SEEDS

Dope, Season 3

Exhibit A

Instant Hotel, Season 2

Motown Magic, Season 2

Paquita Salas, Season 3

The Chosen One

June 29

Scare Tactics, Seasons 4 and 5

June 30

Madam Secretary, Season 5

What’s Leaving Netflix in June?

Leaving June 1

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Apollo 13

Cold in July

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2

Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

Doom

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

I Am Legend

In the Army Now

Inspector Gadget 2

Jason X

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

My Bloody Valentine

Playing it Cool

Pretty in Pink

Reindeer Games

Stargate

Terminator Salvation

The Bone Collector

The Constant Gardener

Leaving June 4

District 9

Leaving June 5

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Leaving June 6

The Soloist

Leaving June 14

Grand Designs: Australia, Season 4

I Own Australia’s Best Home, Season 1

I Own Britain’s Best Home, Season 1

Mother

Leaving June 15

Apocalypse Now

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The Pianist

Leaving June 16

Death Race

Leaving June 24