Netflix, June 2019: What’s New on Netflix? What’s Leaving?

Netflix’s lineup for June, 2019 has been released and the new month is packed full of binge-worthy shows, movies and documentaries to keep you occupied when you’re not outside enjoying the weather.
Black Mirror, season 5, Grey’s Anatomy, season 15, and Dark, season 2 are all coming to Netflix this month, alongside movies like Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Zookeeper. Plenty of Netflix originals, documentaries and a couple of classic films will make their way to the streaming platform as well.
However, in true Netflix form, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been available through Netflix forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.
Here’s what’s coming to, and leaving, Netflix in June, 2019:
June 1
- 50/50
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Arthdal Chronicles
- Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
- Batman Begins
- Cabaret
- Carrie
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
- Dynasty, Season 2
- Good Night, and Good Luck
- Gran Torino
- Life in the Doghouse
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Magic Mike
- Network
- Oh, Ramona!
- Platoon
- Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
- Satan & Adam
- Small Soldiers
- The Dark Knight
- The Phantom of the Opera
- The Space Between Us
- What a Girl Wants
June 3
- Documentary Now!, Season 3
- Malibu Rescue: The Series
June 4
- Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome
June 5
- A Silent Voice
- Black Mirror, Season 5
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
June 6
- Alles ist gut
- Todos lo saben
June 7
- 3%, Season 3
- Belmonte
- The Black Godfather
- The Chef Show
- Designated Survivor, Season 3
- Elisa & Marcela
- I Am Mother
- Pachamama
- Rock My Heart
- Super Monsters Monster Pets
- Tales of the City
June 8
- Berlin, I Love You
June 11
- Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet
June 12
- Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot
- Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
June 13
- The 3rd Eye 2
- Jinn
- Kakegurui xx
June 14
- Aggretsuko, Season 2
- The Alcàsser Murders
- Awake: The Million Dollar Game
- Charité at War
- Cinderella Pop
- Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 5
- Leila
- Life Overtakes Me
- Marlon, Season 2
- Murder Mystery
- Unité 42
June 15
- Grey’s Anatomy, Season 15
June 16
- Cop Car
June 19
- Beats
- The Edge of Democracy
June 20
- Le Chant du Loup
June 21
- Ad Vitam
- Bolívar
- The Casketeers, Season 2
- The Confession Tapes, Season 2
- Dark, Season 2
- The End of Evangelion
- Evangelion: Death (True)
- Girls Incarcerated, Season 2
- GO! Live Your Way, Season 2
- Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil
- La misma sangre
- Mr. Iglesias
- Neon Genesis Evangelion
- Shooter, Season 3
June 24
- Forest of Piano, Season 2
June 25
- Mike Epps: Only One Mike
June 26
- The Golem
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- The Zookeeper
June 28
- 20th Century Women
- 7SEEDS
- Dope, Season 3
- Exhibit A
- Instant Hotel, Season 2
- Motown Magic, Season 2
- Paquita Salas, Season 3
- The Chosen One
June 29
- Scare Tactics, Seasons 4 and 5
June 30
- Madam Secretary, Season 5
What’s Leaving Netflix in June?
Leaving June 1
- An Extremely Goofy Movie
- Apollo 13
- Cold in July
- Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
- Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2
- Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
- Doom
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th
- Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
- I Am Legend
- In the Army Now
- Inspector Gadget 2
- Jason X
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Legally Blonde
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
- My Bloody Valentine
- Playing it Cool
- Pretty in Pink
- Reindeer Games
- Stargate
- Terminator Salvation
- The Bone Collector
- The Constant Gardener
Leaving June 4
- District 9
Leaving June 5
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Leaving June 6
- The Soloist
Leaving June 14
- Grand Designs: Australia, Season 4
- I Own Australia’s Best Home, Season 1
- I Own Britain’s Best Home, Season 1
- Mother
Leaving June 15
- Apocalypse Now
- Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
- The Pianist
Leaving June 16
- Death Race
Leaving June 24
- Disney’s Mulan 2