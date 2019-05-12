Namajunas vs Andrade Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can buy UFC 237 right here. For more information and an event preview, read on below.

Rose Namajunas will look to defend her UFC strawweight title against Jessica Andrade at UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro’s Jeunesse Arena.

The main PPV card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET, with Namajunas vs Andrade estimated for around 11:45 p.m. ET.

Namajunas vs Andrade Preview

Namajunas (8-3 in her career, 6-1 in the UFC) took the strawweight belt from Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 in November 2017, punching her way to a first-round TKO and her first title.

They rematched at UFC 223, with the champion claiming a unanimous decision victory after five rounds.

Jedrzejczyk had successfully defended the belt five times, a record for the division, sitting atop the UFC strawweights for just shy of three years.

Andrade (19-6, 10-4), who’s favored in her native Brazil over the champion by gambling outlets, fell to Jedrzejczyk in the latter’s fifth and final successful defense.

“I always consider myself to be the underdog,” the 27-year-old said, according to MMA Fighting. “Rose is the champion, she beat Joanna twice and I couldn’t. I believe I’ve evolved a lot since that fight with Joanna.

“I’m going there as the underdog. Deep inside I know I’m the underdog, and I fight better like that. I have to give my best in there, and that’s why I like being the underdog. Rose is the favorite, and I’m going there to do my job.”

Namajunas, 26, has never fought outside the United States.

“This is a really tough fight for [Namajunas],” UFC president Dana White said on The Jim Rome Show, according to Sherdog. “Andrade is a beast, an absolute beast. A lot of people think Andrade is going to run right through Rose but let’s not forget Rose beat Joanna Jedrzejczyk twice and everybody on her way to get to Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She looks better every time she fights.

He added: “A lot of people will not go down to Brazil. They fear that they don’t get the right call from the judges and the crowd is so hostile. It’s basically Brazil versus the world.

“When I tell you this, we called Rose Namajunas and told her this fight and told her that she was going to be defending her title in Brazil, on Andrade’s home turf, [she] didn’t even flinch. Didn’t even question it. Nothing. She just accepted the fight and I have a lot of respect for her for that.”

Namajunas, who hails from Milwaukee, is looking to become only the second non-Brazilian in UFC history to successfully defend a title in Brazil. Ronda Rousey achieved the rare feat at UFC 190 in 2015.

“Human curiosity is a crazy thing and it’s all about if I can do it or not, or will I?” Namajunas said, according to MMA Junkie. “I know I can so it’s just a matter of whether I can.”

