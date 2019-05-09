UFC 237 PPV Price & Bundle Deals

You can buy UFC 237 right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

With three high-level fights–Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade, Anderson Silva vs Jared Cannonier and Jose Aldo vs Alexander Volkanovski–highlighting the main card in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday night, UFC 237 is a can’t-miss event for fight fans.

The UFC 237 PPV, which is available for purchase exclusively through ESPN+, has two different price options, including a special bundle deal if you aren’t already an ESPN+ subscriber.

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 237 ($59.99 value) for $79.99 total.

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can order UFC 237 right here for $59.99.

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch the UFC 237 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to be signed in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 237 Preview

For an event taking place in Rio de Janeiro, it’d be difficult to find a better trio of bouts to headline UFC 237–a highly compelling title fight that features Brazilian Jessica Andrade as the challenger, and two lead-up fights that feature Brazilian MMA legends Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo.

Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade

Andrade got a title shot in May of 2017, but she was overmatched against a masterful Joanna Jedrzejczyk. That marked the fifth consecutive title defense for Jedrzejczyk, the Muay Thai world champion who moved to 14-0 in her MMA career and was looking like one of the most dominant individuals in UFC.

Until she ran into Namajunas.

After going just 3-2 to start her career, Namajunas scored an impressive second-round submission of Michelle Waterson to set up her opportunity against the seemingly unbeatable Jedrzejczyk. But Namajunas needed just three minutes to land the stunning TKO, and then when Jedrzejczyk got a rematch five months later, it was much closer but Namajunas reclaimed her belt with a unanimous decision victory.

You’d think that would be enough to make “Thug Rose” the clear favorite, but Andrade has significantly upper her game since that loss to Jedrzejczyk, beating Claudia Gadelha, Tecia Torres and Karolina Kowalkiewicz to set up another title shot almost exactly two years following her first.

Additionally, Andrade will have the home Brazilian crowd on her side, while Namajunas is fighting outside the United States for the first time in her professional career. That’s enough to make the challenger the betting favorite.

Anderson Silva vs Jared Cannonier

Widely regarded as the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time, Silva will return to fight inside his home country of Brazil for the first time since 2012.

Things are a bit different this time around. In his last trip to Rio de Janeiro, he scored a first-round TKO against Stephan Bonnar to capture a record 16th consecutive UFC win. He was the most dominant fighter on the planet. Now, he enters the Octagon having just two wins (one which was moved to a no contest) in his last seven fights.

But the 44-year-old held his own in a unanimous decision loss to rising star–and now interim middleweight champ–Israel Adesanya in what was the Fight of the Night at UFC 234. He clearly has something left in the tank.

He’ll face Jared Cannonier, who impressed in his middleweight debut in November, scoring a second-round KO–and Performance of the Night–against David Branch at UFC 230.

Jose Aldo vs Alexander Volkanovski

After losses to Conor McGregor and Max Holloway twice, Aldo has again shown glimpses of being the man who dominated the featherweight division for so long, knocking out Jeremy Stephens and Renato Moicano in back-to-back Performance of the Night wins.

Now, he has to deal with the fast-rising Alexander Volkanovski. The 30-year-old Australian has won all six of his fights since joining the UFC in November of 2016. That includes handing Jeremy Kennedy his first loss, ending Darren Elkins’ six-fight winning streak and knocking out Chad Mendes in the second round–all in 2018.

He believes he’d be in line for a title shot should he win, and it’s tough to argue. But beating a red-hot Jose Aldo in Brazil is far easier said than done.

READ NEXT: How to Watch UFC PPV Events Through ESPN Plus