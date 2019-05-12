How to Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5 Online Tonight for Free

Parting is such sweet sorrow, and we are getting closer to that sorrow with the second-to-last episode of Game of Thrones tonight. Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 is premiering at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) tonight, Sunday, May 12, 2019. Last week featured shocking deaths of two characters after we expected things to settle down a bit following the Battle of Winterfell. Now it seems that the enemies in King’s Landing may have nowhere to hide from the wrath of the loved ones left behind. This week could be the big war with Cersei. You’ll want to watch live so you’re not spoiled on anything.

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5 Preview

Things are changing fast in Westeros, for better or for worse. Here’s a look back at what happened last week (with many spoilers for Episode 4 and earlier.)

The episode begins shortly after Arya surprise-killed the Night King, wiping out his entire army with a plunge of the Valyrian dagger that was once used to try to take Bran’s life in Season 1. It seems that perhaps a plan was in place all along.

The episode kind of skipped right after the reactions to what Arya did (much like it skipped over Bran seeing Jaime when he first arrived in Winterfell.) Instead, we see funerals followed by celebrations, as they mourn the dead and enjoy the big win. Arya turned down Gendry’s marriage proposal in a tale that echoed Lyanna Stark and Robert Baratheon. Does this mean Arya will ultimately find love with her own Targaryen one day?

Bran and Tyrion have an important moment together, as Tyrion mentions that Bran might be Lord of Winterfell. But Bran simply says, “I don’t really want anymore… Mostly I live in the past.” That’s a dangerous statement from Bran, since the previous Three-Eyed Raven warned him not to do just that.

Dany begged Jon to keep his lineage a secret. Which Jon did, for about five minutes before spilling the truth to Arya and Sansa. Sansa kept the secret for a few hours before telling Tyrion, and thus the story goes.

We learn in a throwaway line that the Prince of Dorne has pledged to support Dany. That is HUGE but no one seems to care. :-/

Sansa and Arya pretty much hate Dany for some reason. They forgave Jaime and they forgave Theon, but Dany lost her own child (Viserion) for them and most of her army and they still don’t trust her. Everyone thinks Dany is going mad, including Varys, which is so ridiculous it’s making ME go mad (grumble.)

When Jon is getting ready to head to King’s Landing. Tormund says he’s taking the freefolk and going home. Jon asks Tormund to take Ghost with him because he’ll be happier in the North. Although this probably is best for Ghost, Jon doesn’t pet Ghost or tell him he’s a good boy before he leaves, which is HEARTBREAKING. Ugh.

ghost fought for the north, was always on jon's side, was loyal to him his whole life and jon just decided that ghost is better off some place else… the way he put his head down when jon was leaving him behind, PLEASE, let me protect him pic.twitter.com/eH2Iil3waN — ellie (@odairannies) May 6, 2019

And then heartbreaking follows heartbreaking when Dany and the fleet arrive at Dragonstone, only to find Euron’s fleet there already. They somehow sneak attack dragons high in the air and kill Rhaegal. :(

According to David Benioff, Dany “kind of forgot” about Euron’s fleet.

Jaime abandons Brienne, but I’m pretty sure it’s to go kill his sister. Arya leaves not too long after for King’s Landing too, and now I’m scared she’s going to kill him and steal his face. Ugh.

Back at King’s Landing, Tyrion begs Cersei to think about her child (is Euron listening?) and not go to war with Dany and Jon. But Cersei just responds by beheading Missandei, guaranteeing a bloody war.

