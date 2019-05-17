How to Watch Ireland Tri-Nation Series Final in US

The Bangladesh and West Indies cricket teams will meet in the Ireland Tri-Nation Series final at the Village in Malahide on Friday.

Ireland Tri-Nation Series Final Preview

Bangladesh went undefeated in their Tri-Nation Series fixtures, besting the West Indies twice, beating Ireland once, and seeing another match with Ireland washed out by rain.

Tigers pacer Mustafizur Rahman, coming off consecutive disappointing performances, proved crucial in his side’s second meeting with the Windies, picking up 4 for 43 and earning his first man of the match nod in two years.

“I just wish it does not take so long to receive my next [man of the match] award,” the 23-year-old said, according to CricBuzz. “I am happy that I received the man of the match. I was confident after picking the first wicket and now I am more accustomed to bowl in the slog overs after bowling in the death overs for so long.”

He added: “Your confidence will rise if you do well. It is alright that I could not perform in the opening game (against West Indies) but there is a World Cup in the coming days and I am looking forward to perform there on a consistent basis.”

In the same match, spinner Ashley Nurse was by far the most successful Windies bowler, taking 3 for 53. His seven wickets are tops in the series.

“I’ve been bowling well in patches. I haven’t been as consistent as I’d like to be,” Nurse said after the match, according to the official ICC website. “Getting wickets is the ultimate goal for a bowler. I got a four-wicket haul in the first game against Ireland but I didn’t bowl that well. But I’ll take getting wickets any day.

“[In] the other two games [it] was a bit tough. This has not been a spinning deck. Wickets here are generally not good for spinners … I have been doing my role in the team and it’s nice to come in and do what the team requires [of] me.”

Nurse stressed the importance of putting pressure on Bangladesh’s middle order in the final.

“I think if we can get some more runs on the board, first and foremost, then the bowlers would have an easier job,” the 30-year-old said, according to Loop Jamaica. “Because the wickets are really easy paced and it’s a case where we have to be on the ball as a bowling unit, build some pressure in the field and put them under some serious pressure and get into their middle order,” he said.

“The two games so far we haven’t really gotten into their middle order so if we can get into the middle of their batting order I think we’ll be in with a good shout.”