Chile vs Ecuador Live Stream: How to Watch Copa America in US

The men’s national soccer teams of Chile and Ecuador will meet at Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, on Friday in group play of the 2019 Copa America.

In the US, the match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+ (English and Portuguese) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Watch in English or Portuguese: ESPN+

Though the English-language broadcast won’t be on TV in the United States, you can watch Chile vs Ecuador in English or Portuguese via ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that also includes every Copa America 2019 match, other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and more original, exclusive content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Chile vs Ecuador on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Watch in Spanish: FuboTV

Telemundo (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Chile vs Ecuador (Spanish) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch a match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Watch in Spanish: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Telemundo (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Chile vs Ecuador (Spanish) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Watch in Spanish: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Telemundo (live in most markets).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Chile vs Ecuador (Spanish) on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Chile vs Ecuador Preview

These squads were on different sides of 4-0 matches in their respective tournament openers.

Chile pounded Japan behind forward Eduardo Vargas’ second-half brace. Defender Erick Pulgar opened the scoring in the 41st minute and Alexis Sanchez tallied in the 82nd, just a minute before Vargas’ second goal.

Sanchez’s diving header was his first goal in any competition in more than five months as the Manchester United forward has dealt with a knee injury.

“He’s on the right track,” Chile head coach Reinaldo Rueda said, according to Goal.com. “We wanted to reserve him for the next games, but he’s recovered well.”

The 30-year-old is Chile’s all-time leader in caps (125) and goals (42).

“For six weeks I felt worse than I ever have before,” Sanchez said, per Goal.com. “I struggled in the first half as I felt stifled but in the second half I was more relaxed and played with more freedom and excitement.”

Sanchez scored just once in 20 Premier League appearances in 2018-19.

“Alexis needed the goal. He had a difficult year and this gives him confidence,” Chile and Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal said, per Goal.com.

“We must focus from now on that game. We know that if we keep improving we can be a very dangerous team.”

La Roja are the two-time defending Copa America champions, having won in 2015 and 2016.

“Chile have very experienced players, they know each other very well, with a base of many years,” Rueda said, per Goal.com.

“The current champions usually make a bad debut, but we worked hard not to suffer with that.”

Ecuador fell to Uruguay by the same score on Sunday, ceding goals to Nicolás Lodeiro, Edinson Cavani, and Luis Suárez in the first half.

“They were better than us in every aspect,” Ecuador head coach Hernan Dario Gomez said, according to The Associated Press. “Uruguay is a great team, very experienced.”

Los Amarillos defensive midfielder Jose Quintero took a red card with the score 1-0 in the 24th minute, elbowing Lodeiro in the face as the two vied for an airborne ball.

Ecuador managed just two shots the entire game, with only one testing Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera. La Celeste, on the other hand, launched 16 attempts; seven of them peppered Alexander Dominguez’s net.

“After the red card the game opened up and we dominated,” Lodeiro said, per AP. “It was an important opening victory. We have to keep going game by game, always trying to improve.”