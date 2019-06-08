Golovkin vs Rolls Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

You can sign up for DAZN and watch Golovkin vs Rolls right here. More information can be found below

Boxing middleweights Gennady Golovkin and Steve Rolls will meet at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on Saturday.

Golovkin vs Rolls Preview

Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) suffered the first defeat of his career his last time out, losing his WBA (Super), WBC, and IBO middleweight titles to Canelo Alvarez, who defended his The Ring and lineal middleweight titles.

“I don’t think anything about Canelo,” Golovkin said this week, according to the New York Post. “I’m thinking zero percent about him.My focus is on Steve Rolls. This is my first fight after a long break. I want to show my fans I’m not finished. This is my restart.”

A massive favorite, the 37-year-old Kazakhstani told reporters he isn’t underestimating Rolls.

“This is boxing. Everything is possible,” Golovkin added, per the Post. “I respect Steve. I understand he’s a professional athlete and a professional boxer. This is not a game for me and him. I’m very cautious and very respectful of my opponent.”

He added: “It’s going to be an amazing show with an amazing atmosphere.”

Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs) bested KeAndrae Leatherwood via unanimous decision in December to claim the USBA middleweight title.

“Whatever the reason is for why he picked me, it is going to be a tough fight,” the 35-year-old Canadian said, according to The Battlefords News-Optimist. “Some people say it is a tune-up, but I don’t play into it. This is not going to be a tune-up fight, this will be a real fight and I give all the respect in the world to GGG.

“He had the option of picking whoever and I respect that he is giving me this opportunity. I think it is a much better fight than people think. I’m not too well known outside of Canada but I think a lot of people are going to be surprised. I think the people that tune in are going to say, ‘Wow this is not what I expected.'”

He added: “GGG is a great fighter. One of the best middleweights, very dominant. But camp went really well (and) I feel very prepared for this fight. I had good sparring for this camp and just prepared for the best of my ability. I feel very confident going into this fight.

“There are a few things that I plan on doing, a couple of game plans we have. But, at the end of the day, I have the ability to adapt in there, you need that ability in fighting a guy like GGG. We see some things that I have the advantage in so we will see if it is available on fight night.”