UFC 238 Live Stream: How to Watch UFC PPV Online

UFC 238 Preview

Cejudo (14-2 in MMA, 9-2 in the UFC) ended Demetrious Johnson’s UFC record streak of 11 consecutive title defenses to claim the flyweight belt at UFC 227 in August.

Five months later, the 32-year-old defended with a knockout 32 seconds into his UFC Fight Night 143 meeting with TJ Dillashaw.

Cejudo, who won gold in wrestling at the 2008 Olympics, is looking to become the fourth UFC fighter to hold two belts simultaneously, joining Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, and Amanda Nunes.

“Marlon Moraes is a lot more dangerous than TJ [Dillashaw],” Cejudo said, according to ESPN. “His biggest threat is his power. I mean, look at him: He’s knocked out three opponents in the first round. He’s got vicious power. In MMA, that’s scary. That’s scary because it just takes one blow, one hit, and that’s it. But so do I [have power] — so do I, and I’m showing it. I’m getting better. I’m stronger and I’m faster.”

Moraes (22-5-1, 4-1) claimed the inaugural World Series of Fighting bantamweight title in 2014 and defended five times before making the leap to the UFC.

The 31-year-old Brazilian dropped his first fight in the promotion, to Raphael Assuncao, but he’s won four straight since. Each of his last three victories ended in a first-round stoppage and earned him a performance of the night bonus.

“We’re two fighters and two guys aiming to be a champion,” Moraes said, according to MMA Fighting. “One who needs to win another belt and a guy coming up — he’s going up a division and I’m going to welcome him and that’s that. He knows how good I am and I know how good he is. So, let’s go. We’re going to scrap and I’m ready to win and become the new bantamweight champion.”

He added: “My focus is on Henry Cejudo. I’ll get there, June 8, next week and beat this guy… I’m fighting a champion and well-rounded guy. But I’m definitely going to finish him. I’m not in a rush. So I’m going to take my time and finish him at the right time.”

Cejudo utilizes an unorthodox wide stance, which Moraes mocked.

“Man, if he stands too much like that, he’s going to pay,” Moraes said, per MMA Fighting. “I’m ready to anywhere and wherever the fight goes. If we strike, I’m ready to strike. If we grapple I’m ready to grapple. I’m ready to be a champion and I was built in this camp to get there and be the best Marlon you’ve ever seen. Every question has the right answer.”

