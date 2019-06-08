UFC 238 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can buy the UFC 238 main PPV card right here. More information about how to watch a live stream of the prelims can be found below

A strawweight bout between Tatiana Suarez and Nina Ansaraoff highlights the preliminary card for UFC 238, which takes place on Saturday.

The early prelims (6:15 p.m. ET) will be exclusively on ESPN+, while the second preliminary card (8 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN. Here’s how to watch a live stream of all the preliminary fights online:

How to Watch UFC 238 Early Prelims Online

ESPN+

The early prelims won’t be on regular cable TV anywhere in the US, but you can watch a live stream of those fights on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including UFC, every week.

Additionally, Cejudo vs Moraes and the UFC 238 main PPV card can only be ordered through ESPN+. If you want to watch both the early prelims and the main card, you can purchase a one-year subscription to ESPN+ and UFC 238 for a special bundle price of $79.99. That’s normally a $109.99 value.

If you only want to watch only the early prelims, You can start a free seven-day trial of just ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the early prelims on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

How to Watch UFC 238 Second Preliminary Card Online

The second preliminary card will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ESPN on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

UFC 238 Prelims Preview

A victory for either fighter could propel them to a shot at the UFC strawweight title.

The undefeated Suarez (7-0 in her MMA career, 3-0 in the UFC) is a former two-time bronze medalist of the wrestling world championships.

While she trained for the 2012 Olympics, doctors diagnosed her with thyroid cancer. Following successful treatment, she discovered a passion for mixed martial arts, and embarked on a professional career in 2014, winning the Gladiator Challenge flyweight title in her first bout as a pro.

“I just think it gives me a different attitude when I go out there,” the 28-year-old said of overcoming cancer, according to Sporting News. “People always say some people are scared and I don’t feel that way because, obviously, I’ve already been in the biggest fight of my life – going through cancer — so now in these fights, I don’t get nervous. It’s just, ‘Alright — let’s get this done.'”

Five of her seven victories came via stoppage — three with submissions and two with blows. Most recently, she took Carla Esparza down on punches and elbows late in the final round of their UFC 228 scrap.

“(I’m just going to) dominate from the time the fight starts until the end of the fight; dominate wherever it goes,” Suarez said of her upcoming bout, per Sporting News. “Dominate and overwhelm her with everything that I have. I can be very overwhelming and I just don’t want to let her breathe.”

Ansaroff (10-5, 4-2) opened her UFC career with consecutive losses, but she’s rattled off four straight wins.

All but one of her UFC fights — a January 2016 loss to Justine Kush — have gone the distance.

“I feel like Tatiana’s the toughest opponent right now in the strawweight division,” Ansaroff said, according to MMA Junkie. “(Jessica) Andrade is the champ, but I do believe Tatiana is a better fighter than her so I am taking this fight kind of as a championship fight for myself.”

The 33-year-old added: “I don’t want to be safe anymore. I want to make a statement with this fight. I’m always the underdog, I’m always in the blue corner and that’s because I’ve been getting myself to here. You can’t get here without winning fights. You can’t risk something and lose by accidentally doing that, so I’m here now and you’re going to see something a little different this time.”

UFC Prelims Card

Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff, women’s strawweight

Aljamain Sterling vs. Pedro Munhoz, bantamweight

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Alexa Grasso, women’s strawweight

Ricardo Lamas vs. Calvin Kattar, featherweight

UFC 238 Early Prelims Card

Xiaonan Yan vs. Angela Hill, women’s strawweight

Bevon Lewis vs.Darren Stewart, middleweight

Eddie Wineland vs. Grigory Popov, bantamweight

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood, women’s flyweight

