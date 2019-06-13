Julian Castro’s Fox News Town Hall Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Julian Castro is answering questions from voters during a town hall on Fox News today beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET Hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum are serving as the moderators. Here are all the details about how to watch a live stream of the town hall online.

Preview

Every day, 100 American lives are lost to gun violence. As President, I would be prepared to take serious action to address this epidemic—including instituting universal background checks, a renewed assault weapons ban, and investments in mental health. #GunViolenceAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/AbYoecT19e — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 7, 2019

Julian Castro is the latest Democratic presidential candidate to accept an invitation to appear on a Fox News town hall, despite the Democratic National Committee’s decision to reject Fox news as a debate host. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg have all appeared on Fox, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren decided against it. According to the network, Klobuchar and Buttigieg’s town halls both attracted more than a million viewers and Sanders had an audience of 2.6 million.

Castro, who served in the Obama administration as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development and also previously served as the mayor of San Antonio, has struggled to gain a foothold in the crowded Democratic field. Real Clear Politics’ polling average shows Castro garnering support from less than one percent of potential voters.

Castro focused on immigration reform as his first major policy issue after announcing his candidacy. Castro, whose grandmother came to the United States from Mexico as a child, advocates for repealing the federal law that states that illegal entry into the United States is a crime. Castro explained in a Medium blog post, “We need a pathway to full and equal citizenship for the 11 million people living here peacefully, and contributing to our culture and our economy. We must protect Dreamers and their parents, and folks under protected status who fled natural disasters, persecution, or violence. We need to revamp the visa system and end the backlog of people who are waiting to reunite with their families.”

I returned to Flint, Michigan this weekend to hear about the challenges their community still faces. Following my trip, I put forward a blueprint for eliminating the threat of lead exposure in the United States. Take a look at what I found. pic.twitter.com/GxWJtqpmsH — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 12, 2019

In recent days, Castro has been promoting his policy plan for eliminating lead exposure in the United States. He cited the recent water poisoning in Flint, Michigan, to call for major action to replace lead pipes and ensure communities have access to a safe water supply.