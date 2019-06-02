How to Watch ‘Luther’ Season 5 Online in the U.S.

The fifth season of BBC America’s hit crime drama Luther returns tonight at 8/7c in the U.S., following a four-year hiatus. This season will bring fans four all-new episodes of the show, which will roll out week-by-week starting tonight. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of BBC America on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Luther is Finally Back After a 4-Year Hiatus & Fans Are in For an Exciting Season

John Luther (Idris Elba) will obviously lead the season, joined by DSU Martin Schenk (Dermot Crowley), Benny Silver (Michael Smiley) and George Cornelius (Patrick Malahide). Killer Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson) is also said to be returning, and actress Wunmi Mosaku (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Philomena) will make an appearance as new recruit DS Catherine Halliday, according to Town and Country Magazine.

You can read the full BBC America description of season 5 below:

A new spate of nightmarish murders brings DCI John Luther (Idris Elba) to once again face the depths of human depravity on the streets of London. While the monstrous and seemingly indiscriminate killings become ever more audacious and public, Luther and new recruit D.S. Catherine Halliday (Wunmi Mosaku) are confounded by a complex tangle of leads and misdirection that seems designed to protect an untouchable corruption. As the body count rises, and gangster George Cornelius (Patrick Malahide) applies his own pressure, can Luther catch a killer and save his own neck?

Elba is excited to step back into John Luther’s shoes once more, and says playing Luther is almost a form of therapy to him, according to Newsweek. “He always ends up being therapy for me because he’s such a big character and he exercises all his demons,” Elba told the publication. “I can scream, shout and let out a lot of energy. So it felt really good actually stepping back into Luther’s shoes… In those few years, so much stuff has happened in my life. [It’s] good stuff that’s making my life more complex and rich. And so I got to play Luther and just dive into him, which was great.”

The newest season premieres tonight at 8/7c on BBC America. In the meantime, you can catch up with the show’s previous seasons, which are all available on Amazon Prime.

