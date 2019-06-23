Nik Wallenda’s Times Square Live Stream: How to Watch His Highwire Walk Online

Nik Wallenda is known for his death-defying highwire walks across iconic landmarks and tonight, he attempts a tightrope walk in Times Square, New York. For his Times Square feat, he will be joined by his sister, Lijana, who also is a professional daredevil. Wallenda’s big event is called Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda and it is set to air from 8 – 10 p.m. ET, 7 – 9 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. For those who would like to watch the deadly stunt but do not have a cable subscription or login information, you will have the opportunity to watch the special as it airs.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

The official Xfinity synopsis of Wallenda’s big event tonight describes it as this, “Highwire artist Nik Wallenda and his sister, Lijana, try a never-before-attempted walk of approximately 1,300 feet long and 25 stories above street level, across New York’s iconic Times Square.” According to Wallenda, he and his sister will start on either ends of the rope and meet in the middle. They will then cross over each other. He explained to Fox News, “She’ll sit down on the wire. And I will step over her and we’ll change places. After I step over her, she’ll get back up and continue walking.”

While there will be no safety net, the two siblings will be equipped with safety harnesses, should they fall.

Wallenda and his family have been attempting death-defying stunts for centuries. And, at 40 years old, Wallenda is not slowing down but he did reveal when he plans to retire. Wallenda revealed to the New York Post, “By 55, I’ll be done. My mom was about to turn 70 and said, ‘I expect to do a walk with you.’ I think I’ll retire before I get to that age for safety concerns. In 10 years, I’ll be ready to pass the torch. My sons are great wire walkers but the eldest, Yanni, is in the Marines. He’s 21. Amadeos is 18, but he goes into the Army on July 5.”

Both Wallenda and his sister have had nearly fatal accidents in their careers, but even those scary incidents have not kept them from continuing to pursue their death-defying dreams.

Tune in tonight to see the Wallendas in action. Will they make it across Times Square without falling? Will they complete yet another legendary stunt? Fans will have to watch and see.